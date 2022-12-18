IRONTON Ironton St. Joseph was in prime position one quarter into the championship game of its home tournament on Saturday.
The team across town had something to say in the second.
Ironton pitched a 29-0 shutout in the second frame, setting sail on its way to a 64-39 victory in the Parish Life Center to claim the Flyers Invitational.
Shaun Terry scored 27 points, including 21 of them in the second quarter, to pace the Fighting Tigers (2-0).
Wesley Neal dropped in 10 points to lead the Flyers (3-3). Eight of his points came in the fourth period.
The two teams made an aggregate 22 of 40 foul shots.
IRONTON 8 29 15 12 – 64
ST. JOSEPH 14 0 13 12 – 39
Ironton (64) – Barnes 3, Terry 27, Markins 4, Cotton 3, Felder 4, Schreck 8, White 8, Carpenter 7, Wilson, Roach, Sites. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Terry 3, Cotton, Carpenter). FT: 15-26. Fouls: 16.
Ironton St. Joseph (39) – Jackson 6, Coleman 1, Balestra 8, Staton 9, Neal 10, Stephens 5, Brown, Rowe, Medinger, Johnson. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Staton, Stephens). FT: 7-14. Fouls: 20.
Raceland 80, Grace Christian (W.Va.) 57
IRONTON Five Rams cracked double figures on Saturday in a victory in the consolation game of the Flyers Invitational at Ironton St. Joseph.
Jonah Arnett pitched in 14 points to lead Raceland (6-3). Parker Ison netted 13, Christian Large and Connor Thacker each produced 12, and Jules Farrow dropped in 10.
Johnny Holderby scored 17 points for the Soldiers to lead all scorers. Dave Wiebe notched 13 and Luke Tanner tallied 12.
The Rams outscored Grace Christian 21-9 in the first quarter to take control early.
Both teams were sound at the foul line, combining to convert 22 of 27 tosses.
RACELAND 21 19 18 22 – 80
GRACE XIAN 9 19 15 16 – 59
Raceland (80) – Topping 5, Large 12, Arnett 14, Thacker 12, Gauze 8, Farrow 10, Waller 2, Douglas 4, Ison 13, Burton, Newman, Wallace, Welch. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Thacker 3, Arnett 2, Farrow 2, Ison 2, Large). FT: 10-13. Fouls: 12.
Grace Christian (57) – Tanner 12, Holderby 17, Wiebe 13, Johnson 4, G. Bailey 2, C. Bailey 2, Jones 2, Tran 3, Messinger 2, Nicholas, Ray. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Tanner 3, Holderby 2, Wiebe, Tran). FT: 12-14. Fouls: 11.
FROM FRIDAY
Boyd County 73, Eastern 66
MOREHEAD The Lions let a five-point margin entering the fourth quarter slip away on Friday night.
They got it back, and then some, in overtime.
Boyd County outscored the Eagles from Louisville 17-10 in an extra session to win in the Stock Yards Bank Challenge at Rowan County.
Jacob Spurlock scored 27 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, to lead the Lions (7-1 after beating Central Hardin on Saturday).
Jason Ellis scored 14 points, Griffin Taylor netted 11 and Cole Hicks pitched in 10.
Sam Glass scored 23 points and Owen Shee dropped in 16 for Eastern (5-2). Sam Locke chipped in 13.
Glass and Shee connected on four treys apiece.
The Lions and Eagles combined to make 26 of 42 free throws.
BOYD CO. 15 19 11 11 17 – 73
EASTERN 20 11 9 16 10 – 66
Boyd County (73) – Hicks 10, Spurlock 27, Ellis 14, Taylor 11, R. Holbrook 6, Martin 5, T. Holbrook. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Spurlock 4, Hicks). FT: 14-22. Fouls: 16.
Eastern (66) – Carver 4, Donan 2, Kamba 2, Glass 23, Shee 16, Key 5, Locke 13, White 1. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Glass 4, Shee 4, Key, Locke). FT: 12-20. Fouls: 18.
Fleming County 66, Russell 45
FLEMINGSBURG Already up eight points at intermission, the host Panthers outscored the Red Devils 20-12 in the third quarter on Friday night to pull away.
Adam Hargett scored 24 points, dropping in four 3-pointers, for Fleming County (6-3 after a loss at Ashland on Saturday). Lucas Jolly and Seth Hickerson chipped in 12 points apiece.
Carson Blum and Caleb Rimmer delivered 12 points apiece for Russell (5-3).
The teams combined to convert 10 of 27 free throws.
RUSSELL 11 16 12 6 – 45
FLEMING CO. 16 19 20 11 – 66
Russell (45) – Blum 12, G. Carter 2, Z. Carter 5, Charles 3, Fleming 5, Hewlett 1, Neel 3, Quinn 2, Rimmer 12, Hankins, Kaczmarcyk, Pennington, Yates. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Blum 2, Fleming, Neel). FT: 7-19. Fouls: 10.
Fleming County (66) – Jolly 12, Hickerson 12, Hargett 24, Frye 6, Roberts 8, Faris 3, Knarr 1, Ishmael, James, Applegate, P. Cropper. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Hargett 4, Roberts 2, Faris). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 17.
GIRLS
Raceland 47, Ironton St. Joseph 34
IRONTON The visiting Rams limited the Flyers to single digits in each quarter but the fourth to stymie the hosts of the Flyers Invitational in consolation-round action on Saturday.
Nim Maynard poured in 23 points to lead Raceland (3-5).
Gracie Damron scored 10 points for St. Joseph (1-5), which was 7 for 16 from the foul line. The Rams went 1 for 3 from the charity stripe.
RACELAND 12 9 14 12 – 47
ST. JOSEPH 6 9 9 10 – 34
Raceland (47) – P. Mackie 3, Lacks 5, Wellman 6, R. Mackie 2, N. Maynard 23, Tennison 2, Gartin 6, S. Maynard, Thomas, Whitt, Campbell. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (N. Maynard 2, P. Mackie, Lacks). FT: 1-3. Fouls: 15.
Ironton St. Joseph (34) – Damron 10, Philabaun 9, Sutton 7, Murray 3, M. Weber 5, A. Weber. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Sutton). FT: 7-16. Fouls: 8.
FROM FRIDAY
Paintsville 55, Martin County 51
PAINTSVILLE The host Tigers held off the Cardinals’ charge in the fourth quarter to grab their first 57th District win of the season on Friday night.
Kylie Kinner scored 20 points, Kali Mulcahy dropped in 12 and KK Vannoy netted 10 for Paintsville (3-1, 1-0 district seeding).
Kinner and Mulcahy converted four 3-pointers apiece. Emilea Preece snared 14 rebounds.
Laken Williams scored a game-high 21 points for previously undefeated Martin County (5-1, 0-1 district seeding). Katie Marcum dropped in 10.
The Cardinals had won all three meetings against the Tigers last year, including in the district tournament final.
Friday’s meeting was the first of three scheduled between Paintsville and Martin County. The Tigers go to Inez for the return game on Jan. 17. Before that, they’re slated to meet in 15th Region All “A” Classic action on Jan. 3 in Pikeville.
MARTIN CO. 8 13 14 16 – 51
PAINTSVILLE 12 13 18 12 – 55
Martin County (51) – Williams 21, K. Marcum 10, Allen 9, B. Marcum 5, May 2, Harless 2, Spaulding 2, Mollett. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Williams 2, B. Marcum). FT: 10-14. Fouls: 17.
Paintsville (55) – Helton 7, Kinner 20, Vannoy 10, Mulcahy 12, Preece 6, Keeton, Baldwin. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Kinner 4, Mulcahy 4, Vannoy 2, Helton, Preece). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 13.