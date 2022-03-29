WESTWOOD Two days, two run-rule wins over opponents from the Buckeye State.
Host Fairview knocked off Green, 10-0, in five innings on Tuesday, a day after sending Coal Grove to the same fate.
Jeremy Harper went 2 for 2 and Tanner Johnson and Richard Vanhoose each drove in two runs for the Eagles (5-2). Johnson tripled.
Dustin Allen scored two runs and got the decision, working 2 1-3 innings in a starting role. He allowed one run on one hit — Nathaniel Brannigan’s double. Chase Bradley pitched the final 2 2-3 frames, allowing just one walk with four punchouts, to complete the one-hitter.
Landon Kimbler scored the lone Bobcats run.
Austin Ray was the Green starter. He did not retire a batter.
Fairview is 4-0 against out-of-state opponents. It’s scheduled to travel to Franklin Furnace for a return engagement on May 4.
GREEN 000 00 — 0 1 6
FAIRVIEW 321 22 — 10 8 0
Ray, Lewis (1), Kimbler (3), Thompson (5) and Merrill; Allen, Bradley (3) and C. Harper. W — Allen. L — Ray. 2B — Brannigan (G), VanHoose (F). 3B — Johnson (F).
SOFTBALL
Kittens swept in DH down south
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Ashland dropped a pair of decisions in the Cal Ripken Experience on Tuesday, losing to Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep (Illinois), 4-3, and Olentangy Liberty (Ohio), 6-0.
Addi Laine drove in two runs and Arianna Hill scored a pair for the Kittens (3-4) against ICCP. Katie Samuel took the loss, allowing four runs — two earned — and seven hits. She fanned two Knights.
Kayla Carrillo drove in three runs and Samantha Serrano and Jazlyn Cervantes had two hits apiece for ICCP. Cervantes scored two runs.
Carrillo got the win, allowing three runs — one earned — on five hits. She had three strikeouts.
Maddie Kersey had two hits against Liberty. Jada Erwin took the decision, allowing six runs — three earned — on eight hits, four walks and three punchouts of Patriots.
Lindsey Leeds fanned 13 Kittens in a complete-game shutout for Liberty. She allowed three hits and walked none, throwing 65 of 83 pitches for strikes.
Ashley Chevalier was 3 for 4 and doubled twice for the Patriots. Leeds also went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
ICCP 020 200 0 — 4 8 3
ASHLAND 002 010 0 — 3 5 2
Carrillo and DeRose; Samuel and Patrick. W — Carrillo. L — Samuel. 2B — Venn (ICCP), Hill (A).
ASHLAND 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
LIBERTY 001 032 X — 6 8 0
Erwin and Patrick; Leeds and Chevalier. W — Leeds. L — Erwin. Chevalier 2 (L), Mattheo (L).
MONDAY
Boyd County 17, Elliott County 2
CANNONSBURG The host Lions rattled off seven runs in each of the first two innings to cruise to their fifth run-rule victory in their first six games of the season on Monday night.
Boyd County’s Jaycie Goad went 2 for 3, doubled twice and drove in four runs, Haylee Thornsberry was 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs, and Emily Shivel produced three RBIs.
Alex Blanton went 2 for 3 and Myla Hamilton drove in two runs.
Blanton, Thornsberry, Goad, Hamilton, Shivel, Elise Sparks and Makenna Mulhearn plated two runs apiece.
Six of Boyd County’s 10 hits were doubles.
Sara Bays got the win, scattering three hits and two runs. She fanned three hitters and walked none in a three-inning complete game.
Skylar Copley went 2-for-2 for Elliott County (2-6 entering a scheduled game Tuesday night against Jackson City).
The teams are scheduled to meet again April 22 in Sandy Hook.
ELLIOTT CO. 200 — 2 3 2
BOYD CO. 773 — 17 10 4
Hutchinson, Copley (1), Whitley (2) and Casto; Bays and Kouns. W — Bays. L — Hutchinson. 2B — H. McDaniel (EC), Goad 2 (BC), Kouns (BC), Justice (BC), Hamilton (BC), Shivel (BC).
Kittens drop first two at beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Ashland was 0-2 in its first day at the Cal Ripken Experience, falling to Dublin Coffman (Ohio) 13-3 in six innings and Vandalia Butler (Ohio), 8-6.
Against Butler, Alauna Troxler was 2 for 5 and scored two runs, Jada Erwin drove in three runs and Brookelyn Duckwyler tallied two runs.
Katie Samuel went the distance and took the decision. She struck out four Aviators.
Jenna Delaney knocked in two runs for the Kittens versus Coffman. Erwin was in the circle to start that one and rang up five strikeouts.
Marti Henkel was 4 for 4 and drove in two runs for the Shamrocks. Taylor Covington, Kenzie Palmer and Sophia Sims were each 3 for 4.
Covington, Henkel, Palmer, Jamie Hamed and Maya Miles scored two runs apiece. Hamed and Palmer each knocked in a pair.
Miles went the distance, allowing three runs on four hits. She struck out two Kittens.
ASHLAND 100 200 — 3 4 2
COFFMAN 113 305 — 13 18 2
Erwin, Harmon (5) and Patrick; M. Miles and Henkel. W — M. Miles. L — Erwin. 2B — Sims (C), M. Miles (C), Henkel (C), Palmer (C), Hamed (C). 3B — Covington (C), L. Miles (C).
BUTLER 022 011 2 — 8 9 3
ASHLAND 101 022 0 — 6 8 6
Mavstillar, Sukss (6) and Krillar, Truksdale; Samuel and Patrick. W — Sukss. L — Samuel. 2B — Erwin (A). 3B — Troxler (A).