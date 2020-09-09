WESTWOOD Fairview’s rally from a six-point hole at set point in the second set of Tuesday’s match with Lewis County set the tone for the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 (25-20, 26-24, 25-15) win.
With Natalie Tackett serving, Fairview (1-0) came back from a 24-18 deficit in the second set with an 8-0 run.
Graycin Price recorded 11 digs and five kills, Kameron Fry netted 28 digs and four aces, Charlee Hobbs collected five aces, seven digs and 12 kills, and Shelby Marcum racked up 10 digs for the Lady Eagles.
Kiera Loving dropped in two aces, 11 digs, 20 assists and four kills, Corissa Conley notched 10 digs and four kills, and Tackett produced three aces, five digs and three kills.