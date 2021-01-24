WESTWOOD Fairview could be forgiven for feeling a little snakebit.
The Eagles led Bluegrass United by a point in the final seconds on Saturday night, but conceded possession under their own basket to the Bluehawks on a turnover with 1.9 seconds to play.
Will Haubenreich didn't catch the ensuing inbounds pass cleanly, but he chased it down and shot from 15 feet away along the left baseline at the buzzer.
Swish.
Bluegrass United edged the Eagles, 52-51, at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
Jaxon Manning scored 18 points, Cody Caldwell dropped in 12 and Tanner Johnson chipped in 10 for Fairview (1-6), which sustained the latest of a handful of tightly contested losses.
The Eagles led 38-22 at halftime but got into trouble by being outscored 14-1 in the third quarter. Fairview finished 6 for 14 from the foul line. Bluegrass United wasn't much better, converting 8 of 15 charity tosses.
Reece Mateyoke scored 17 points and Haubenreich and JP Coffman each scored 12 for the Bluehawks (13-4), a group of home-school students based in Lexington who are 6-4 against KHSAA member schools this season.
UNITED 12 10 14 16 -- 52
FAIRVIEW 21 17 1 12 -- 51
Bluegrass United (52) -- Duerson 7, Mateyoke 17, Coffman 12, W. Haubenreich 12, Hanssen 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Duerson 2, Hauben 2). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.
Fairview (51) -- Manning 18, Johnson 10, Caldwell 12, Terry 2, Day 4, Tucker, Muncy, Adams. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Manning 2, Tucker). FT: 6-14. Fouls: 15.
Russell 77, Menifee County 47
FRENCHBURG The visiting Red Devils shot 64% from the field and out-rebounded the Wildcats 31-11 en route to a decisive victory on Saturday.
Brady Bell scored 21 points and Griffin Downs, Charlie Jachimczuk and Carson Patrick pitched in 12 apiece for Russell (6-2). Downs led the Red Devils' rebounding effort with seven, in addition to dishing seven assists.
Joseph Davis scored 21 points, converting five 3-pointers, and Eli Johnson added 14 points for Menifee County (1-7).
The Red Devils outscored the Wildcats in the paint, 50-20, and in points off the bench, 21-3. Russell led 36-18 at intermission.
RUSSELL 20 16 20 21 -- 77
MENIFEE CO. 10 8 13 16 -- 47
Russell (77) -- Bell 21, Downs 12, Quinn 5, Jachimczuk 12, Doak 6, Moore 5, Patrick 12, Charles 4, McClelland, Blum, Abdon. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Bell, Downs, Quinn, Moore). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 7.
Menifee County (47) -- Johnson 14, Craft 6, Davis 21, Ricker 3, Williams 3, Brooks, Hatten, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Davis 5, Johnson, Ricker, Williams). FT: 3-3. Fouls: 9.
Lewis County 86, Fleming County 65
FLEMINGSBURG The visiting Lions outscored the Panthers 23-5 in the third quarter to pull away from a one-point lead at halftime in the Coach Lake Kelly Classic on Saturday.
Bailey Thomas earned game MVP honors with 16 points and eight rebounds for Lewis County (4-3). Trey Gerike led the way with 23 points and six rebounds, Kolby McCann posted 20 points and nine boards, and Logan Liles dropped in 10 points.
Landen Lutz scored 14 points, Lucas Jolly added 13 and Jayden Argo netted 12 for Fleming County (1-2).
The Panthers led by as many as nine points in the second quarter, according to The Ledger Independent, before Lions coach Scott Tackett got a technical foul to spark a 24-4 Lewis County run to gain control.
LEWIS CO. 15 21 23 27 -- 86
FLEMING CO. 19 16 5 25 -- 65
Lewis County (86) -- Burriss 3, Collins 3, Gerike 23, Hardy 1, Jordan 4, Liles 10, McCann 20, Noble 2, Spencer 4, Thomas 16, Box, Ferguson, Rister, Sizemore. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Liles 2, Thomas 2, Burriss, Collins). FT: 18-26. Fouls: 17.
Fleming County (65) -- High 7, Argo 12, Lutz 14, Jolly 13, Moore 5, Clark 3, Hickerson 7, Hargett 4, Dugan, Frye. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Lutz 3, Jolly, Clark, Hickerson). FT: 13-22. Fouls: 23.
GIRLS
Rose Hill Christian 58, Magoffin County 24
ASHLAND The host Lady Royals outscored the Lady Hornets 32-15 in the second half on Saturday to break open their sixth victory in 10 games this season.
Baylee Trimble sank four 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Rose Hill. Gabby Karle chipped in 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
The Lady Royals, playing with six players, successfully fought through foul trouble as Trimble fouled out and three others finished with four fouls.
Angel Mullis dropped in 11 points for Magoffin County (2-6), which is five years removed from a 15th Region Tournament runner-up finish.
The Lady Hornets and Lady Royals combined to shoot 12 for 37 from the foul line.
MAGOFFIN CO. 4 5 11 4 -- 24
ROSE HILL 11 15 16 16 -- 58
Magoffin County (24) -- Helton 3, Lafferty 6, Mullis 11, Williams 2, Lykins 2, McCarty, Risner, Barnett, Bradley, Sluss, Reed. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Lafferty). FT: 7-20. Fouls: 18.
Rose Hill Christian (58) -- Newell 1, Karle 17, VanKeuren 6, Stephens 7, Trimble 20, B. Sparks 7. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Trimble 4, Karle). FT: 5-17. Fouls: 20.