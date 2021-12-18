WESTWOOD Fairview jumped out to fast start against visiting Augusta on Friday night.
Eagles coach Roger Newton was even more pleased with how his team finished the game.
Jaxon Manning tallied 30 points and Bubba Day added 23 to lead Fairview to a 76-70 win at Cooke Memorial Gym.
“We got out early and executed our offense better than we have in my two years that I have been coaching here,” Fairview coach Roger Newton said. “We have been working extremely hard on that in practice that last few days. It really showed tonight.”
The Eagles relied on their zone defense against the Panthers until they made a run in the final quarter. Newton made an alternation to the game plan to stop the Augusta rally.
“We played combination defenses,” Newton said. “It gave them trouble. We had a good scouting report. I felt like that gave us a chance to keep the ball in front of us. We knew they had some great players, and we knew that we needed to get off to a fast start.”
“We switched back to man-to-man defense (in the fourth quarter),” he continued. “We hadn’t played it all game. It really disrupted them. We made a couple of plays (at the end). I am tickled to death that we were able to hold on and pull out a significant win.”
Newton witnessed a more aggressive team in the final eight minutes. Fairview started attacking the rim. Day supplied a big putback late in the contest as the Eagles handled Augusta’s full-court press.
Newton said the victory was a team effort.
Tanner Johnson netted nine points. Tamel Smith recorded seven for Fairview (3-5).
LJ Conner had 24 points to lead Augusta (5-4).
Fairview plays Robertson County today at Morehead at 1:30 p.m.
AUGUSTA 15 14 16 25 — 70
FAIRVIEW 14 19 23 20 — 76
Augusta (70)—Archibald 6, Ka. Hinson 19, Mastin 3, Ky. Hinson 3, Snapp 5, Conner 24, Brooks, Kelsch 2. 3-Pt. FGs: 6 (Archibald 2, Ka. Hinson, Conner 3) FT: 10-16. Fouls: 17.
Fairview (76)—Johnson 9, Smith 7, Manning 30, Caldwell 5, Day 23, Harper 2, Mitchell, Harper. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Johnson, Manning, Caldwell, Day 3) FT: 18-24. Fouls: 17.
Boyd Co. 69
Knox Central 57
MOREHEAD Boyd County put its high-powered offense on display at the Stock Yards Bank & Trust Challenge at Rowan County on Friday night.
The Lions maintained a 22-12 lead after one quarter and held their advantage the rest of the way to defeat Knox Central (4-2).
Boyd County improved its win streak to seven games. Rheyce Deboard and Jacob Spurlock each led Boyd County (7-0) with 17 points. Spurlock sank five 3s in the contest. Brad Newsome chipped in 11.
Gavin Chadwell led all scorers with 20 points for the Panthers. Jevonte Turner added 12.
The Lions travel to Morehead again today to face Henderson County at 3 p.m.
BOYD CO. 22 14 15 18 — 69
K. CENTRAL 12 18 16 11 — 57
Boyd County (69)—Hicks 6, Ellis 3, Newsome 11, Deboard 17, Vanover 8, Spurlock 17, Taylor, Robertson 5, Holbrook, Jackson 2. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Hicks, Deboard, Vanover 2, Spurlock 5, Robertson) FT: 9-12. Fouls: 15.
Knox Central (57)—Turner 12, I. Mills 8, Chadwell 20, Brock, Ledford 3, Turner 2, L. Mills 2, Imel 1, Warren 7, Pilarski 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Ledford, Wheeler) FT: 7-16. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
Russell 61
Ryle 56
UNION Russell had a strong opening quarter but had to hold off a late Ryle charge to secure the victory.
The Red Devils put 20 points on the board in the first frame and just eight in the second to take a 28-23 halftime advantage. The two teams were even on the scoreboard in the second half.
Russell (6-1) handed the Raiders their second straight loss. The Red Devils have won six games in a row.
Shaelyn Steele tallied 30 points and 12 rebounds for Russell. Bella Quinn knocked down a trio of triples and finished with 13 points. Jenna Adkins had eight.
Quinn Eubank posted an impressive double-double for Ryle (6-2) with 28 points and 21 rebounds.
The Red Devils will face Christian Academy-Louisville in the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.
RUSSELL 20 8 12 21 — 61
RYLE 9 14 11 22 — 56
Russell (61)—Jachimczuk 5, Adkins 9, Steele 30, Quinn 17, Atkins 2, Sanders 2, Darnell 2. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Jachimczuk, Adkins, Steele, Quinn 3) FT: 11-20. Fouls: 15.
Ryle (56)—Eubank 28, Holtman 8, Johnson 12, Snider 2, Baker 5, Nguyen 1, Carrigan. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Eubank, Holtman 2) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 18.