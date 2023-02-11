ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio Fairland's Tomi Hinkle canned a 3-pointer to break a 50-50 tie against Russell with a minute remaining on Saturday afternoon.
The Dragons managed to hold off the Red Devils for a 54-51 win and complete a perfect regular season. The No. 3 team in Ohio's Division II has a record of 23-0.
Bree Allen lead Fairland with 17 points. Bailey Russell tacked on 16 points.
Shaelyn Steele posted 30 points for Russell (18-10) to lead all scorers. Kennedy Darnell added 11.
"The Steele kid is the best we've played against," Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said to The Herald-Dispatch. "She's super hard to guard. We were locked in on defense the whole time and the kid still scored 30."
RUSSELL 12 10 18 11 -- 51
FAIRLAND 18 6 14 16 -- 54
Russell (51) -- Steele 30, Quinn 5, Howard 3, Sanders, Darnell 11, Oborne, Fitzpatrick, Atkins 2, Adkins.
Fairland (54) -- Taliaferro, Godby 7, R. Barnitz, Allen 17, Hinkle 6, K. Barnitz 3, Russell 16, Bruce 5.
Fleming County 50
Harrison County 36
FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County led by 10 points after one quarter and held a 29-16 lead over Harrison County at halftime before pulling away from the Fillies for a victory on Saturday night.
The Panthers had two players in double figures. Ariana Adams collected a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 19 points for Fleming County (12-15). Mallory Price added 12 points.
Kaylee Custard paced Harrison County (7-19) with 11 points. Brooke Kinner hit two triples for her six points.
HARRISON CO. 6 6 12 12 -- 36
FLEMING CO. 16 13 12 9 -- 50
Harrison County (36) -- Roe, Lusford, Kinney 6, Carson 1, Lusford 5, VanHook 11, Hudgins 2, Hick 2s, Jones 3, Linville, Tolle 4, Kennedy 2. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Kinney 2) FT: 7-13. Fouls: 12.
Fleming County (50) -- S. Price 3, Argo, Adams 19, Holland, Pease 1, Jackson 6, M. Price 12, Kelly 2, Watson 9. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (S. Price, Adams 2, M. Price) FT: 10-13. Fouls: 13.
BOYS
Harlan County 71
Boyd County 63
SUMMIT Boyd County outscored visiting Harlan County, 22-8, in the third quarter of Saturday's game to take a lead into the final frame.
The Black Bears turned the tables on their opponents and won the final stanza and the game over the Lions.
Daniel Carmichael hit three treys in the fourth quarter, and five for the game, as part of the late comeback. He finished with 15 points for Harlan County (23-5). Trent Noah led the Black Bears with 23 points and Maddox Huff netted 20.
Boyd County (21-4) had four players in double figures. Cole Hicks tallied a team-high 15 points. Rhett Holbrook collected 14 points, Jason Ellis contributed 11 and Jacob Spurlock added 10.
HARLAN CO. 22 19 19 22 -- 71
BOYD CO. 13 16 22 12 -- 63
Harlan County (71) -- Noah 23, Hoff 20, Carmichael 15, Swanner 4, Carter 2, Johnson 5, Napier 2. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Noah, Hoff 4, Carmichael 5) FT: 11-12. Fouls: 12.
Boyd County (63) -- Hicks 15, Spurlock 10, Ellis 11, Taylor 8, R. Holbrook 14, T. Holbrook 2, Martin, Smith 3. 3_Pt FGs: 10 (Hicks 4, Spurlock, R. Holbrook 4, Smith) FT: 9-13. Fouls: 13.
FRIDAY
Boyd County 71
Perry County Central 70
HAZARD Jacob Spurlock hit seven 3s against Perry County Central as Boyd County stayed hot beyond the arc on Friday night.
The visiting Lions hit 12 triples. Cole Hicks added three made buckets from downtown.
Spurlock led Boyd County (21-4) with 25 points and scored five in the overtime period. The Lions held on for the victory over the Commodores.
Hicks finished with 19 points. Jason Ellis contributed nine points and Rhett Holbrook posted eight.
Perry County Central (13-13) led after one quarter, but Spurlock canned four 3-pointers and tallied 14 points in the second period to help give Boyd County a two-point lead at the break.
It was all even after the third and fourth quarters to force extra basketball. It was the third overtime game of the season for the Lions.
Kizer Slone paced the Commodores with 25 points. Trayton Woods had 11 points and Tyler Day added 10.
BOYD CO. 10 18 19 17 7 -- 71
PERRY CO. CENT. 12 14 21 17 6 -- 70
Boyd County (71) -- Hicks 19, Spurlock 25, Ellis 9, Taylor 6, R. Holbrook 8, T. Holbrook 4, Martin. 3-Pt FGs: 12 (Hicks 3, Spurlock 7, Ellis, R. Holbrook) FT: 5-7. Fouls: 11.
Perry County Central (70) -- Beverly 8, Slone 25, Day 10, Knight 8, Castle 6, Woods 11, McAlarnis 2, Neace. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Slone, Woods) FT: 2-6. Fouls: 13.
Lewis County 54
Raceland 52
RACELAND Braedyn McGlone scored a bucket off the feed from Trey Gerike with 44 seconds left. Gerike added two late free throws and it was enough to hold off a Raceland charge for the win.
The Rams would get one last shot in the final seconds, but it bounced off the rim.
With the Lions victory, the pairings for the boys 63rd District Tournament have been set. Russell will play Raceland (12-15) and Greenup County meets host Lewis County (9-17).
Gerike had 25 points to lead the Lions. Caden Box and McGlone each had eight points.
The Rams had three players reach double figures. Christian Large had a team-high 17 points. Connor Thacker recorded 11 points and Jonah Arnett netted 10.
LEWIS CO. 14 11 12 17 -- 54
RACELAND 11 11 21 9 -- 52
Lewis County (54) -- Box 8, H. Gerike, Collins 6, T. Gerike 25, Puente, McGlone 8, Tackett, Prater 2, Noble 5. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Box 2, Collins 2, T. Gerike 3, McGlone 2) FT: 3-9. Fouls: 10.
Raceland (52) -- Topping 1, Large 17, Newman 3, Arnett 10, Ison, Thacker 11, Gauze 6, Sutton 4. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Large 2, Newman, Arnett 2, Thacker 3) FT: 10-11. Fouls: 17.