OWINGSVILLE Nathaniel Buckner delivered a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds and Cameron Adams pitched in 20 points as Elliott County took down Powell County, 78-55, in the first round of the Dan Swartz Classic on Tuesday.
Later Tuesday night, Bath County knocked off Jenkins, 68-39.
Gatlin Griffith scored 13 points and Taylor Whitley added 10 for the Lions (6-1), who hit 10 3-pointers. Adams supplied six of them.
Elliott County led 19-5 after one quarter, but the Pirates (3-6) outscored the Lions 26-18 in the second frame. Elliott County regained control with a 28-12 bulge in the third.
Chandler Congleton led all scorers with 24 points for Powell County.
Elliott County shot 54.2% from the field in the second half (13 for 24) to pull away. The Lions also won the rebounding edge, 40-30.
Buckner was named the Player of the Game.
POWELL CO. 5 26 12 12 — 55
ELLIOTT CO. 19 18 28 13 — 78
Powell County (55) — Johnson 6, Hall 1, Townsend 6, Congleton 24, Williams 7, Dalrymple 2, Humble 1, Brandenburg 2, Barnes 6, Carter, Delrosario, Rose, Bush. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Johnson 2, Townsend 2, Congleton 2). FT: 11-20. Fouls: 15.
Elliott County (78) — Martin 3, Faulkner 4, E. Griffith 7, Adams 20, Whitley 10, G. Griffith 13, Sturgill 2, Brickey 2, Buckner 17, Adkins, Holbrook. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Adams 6, Whitley 2, Martin, G. Griffith). FT: 14-18. Fouls: 19.
Estill County 63, Russell 61
The Red Devils led by seven points through one frame and were still up four through three quarters, but the Engineers outscored Russell 19-13 in the fouth period to pull it out.
Kade Benton scored 22 points and Bryce Willis netted 20 for Estill County (5-4). Willis connected on four treys and was named Player of the Game.
Brady Bell totaled 30 points and 15 rebounds for Russell (5-3). Carson Patrick and Bradley Rose added eight points apiece.
Estill County made 12 of its 22 second-half shots (54.5%), while Russell converted 6 of its 22 (27.3%) after intermission. The Red Devils did convert 22 of 28 at the line (78.6%).
ESTILL CO. 10 16 18 19 — 63
RUSSELL 17 14 17 13 — 61
Estill County (63) — Benton 22, Hardy 1, Rose 5, Willis 20, Beller 6, riddell 9, Brewer. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Willis 4, Benton). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 20.
Russell (61) — Blum 4, Bell 30, Downs 5, Patrick 8, Rose 8, Damron 6, McClelland, Abdon, Rimmer. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bell 3, Downs, Rose). FT: 22-28. Fouls: 13.
Ryle 89, West Carter 65
The Raiders led just 19-18 through one quarter but opened that margin at each quarter stop to win the tournament lidlifter comfortably.
The Comets shot well, but Ryle shot more — and better. West Carter made 27 of 54 shots (50.0%). But the Raiders converted 35 of 62 tries (56.5%).
Player of the Game Dominick Amorello scored 24 points to pace Ryle (7-4). Donovan Robinson netted 16 and Logan Verax and Chris Walker each tallied 15.
Landon Nichols led West Carter (2-5) with 22 points. Sam Jones dropped in 11 and Blake McGlone delivered 10.
W. CARTER 17 12 17 19 — 65
RYLE 18 20 25 26 — 89
West Carter (65) — Dailey 6, L. Nichols 22, Jones 11, Fuston 5, Boggs 7, McGlone 10, Lambert 2, Rayburn 2, A. Nichols, Carter, Webb. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (McGlone 2, Jones). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 9.
Ryle (89) — Bishop 7, Robinson 16, B. Smith 2, Deatherage 2, Verax 15, Walker 15, Amorello 24, Reynolds 8, Yowan, Luyindula, Davis, Coppola, E. Smith, Lorms, Kahmann. FT: 9-10. Fouls: 14.
Johnson Central 55, Newport 46
BELFRY Ryan Rose collected a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds as the Golden Eagles pulled away in the second half to win their first game of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry.
Ryleh McKenzie chipped in 14 points and Grant Rice added 12 for Johnson Central (3-5).
Evan Snapp led the Wildcats (2-7) with 14 points. Marquez Miller grabbed 10 boards.
J. CENTRAL 11 11 14 19 — 55
NEWPORT 8 10 6 22 — 46
Johnson Central (55) — McKenzie 14, Lemaster 4, Rice 12, Butcher 2, Rose 17, Collins 3, Grimm 3, Pelfrey. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Collins). FT: 18-27. Fouls: 12.
Newport (46) — Anderson 2, Turner 7, Miller 7, Snapp 14, Sandlin 5, Thompson 3, Jefferson 2, Silvester 6. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Snapp 3, Turner, Miller, Thompson, Silvester). FT: 5-13. Fouls: 22.
GIRLS
Ashland 67, Tates Creek 47
MOUNT STERLING The Kittens broke free from a tight game at the half by outscoring the Commodores 23-9 in the third frame in the Gateway Holiday Classic at Montgomery County.
Lindsay Wallenfelsz connected on six 3-pointers en route to a 25-point performance for Ashland (5-0). Ella Sellars dropped in 15 points and Jaidyn Gulley added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Elyse Baker dropped in 19 points and Ashton Harris added 10 for Tates Creek (2-6).
TATES CREEK 11 12 9 15 — 47
ASHLAND 11 16 23 17 — 67
Tates Creek (47) — Mukalamusi 2, Shalash 2, Kauffman 8, Bell 4, Harris 10, Baker 19, Zachman 2, Jackson, Byrd. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Baker). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 15.
Ashland (67) — Sellars 15, J. Gulley 11, Woods 9, C. Wallenfelsz 6, L. Wallenfelsz 25, Rogers 1, Duckwyler. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (L. Wallenfelsz 6, Sellars, J. Gulley, Woods, C. Wallenfelsz). FT: 9-21. Fouls: 10.
Paintsville 45, Lewis County 31
PAINTSVILLE The host Tigers scored 12 points in each of their first three quarters of play on Tuesday night — while holding the Lions to 12 in the first half total.
That added up to a comfortable win for Paintsville in the City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic.
Emilea Preece scored 15 points and Leandra Curnutte netted 10 for the Tigers (6-4).
Maddie Johnson, Sarah Paige Weddington and Cheyenne D’Souza tallied eight each to lead Lewis County (4-6).
LEWIS CO. 7 5 9 10 – 31
PAINTSVILLE 12 12 12 9 — 45
Lewis County (31) — Johnson 8, Gilbert 3, Weddington 8, Duncan 2, D’Souza 8, Campbell 2, Puente, Highfield. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Johnson 2, Gilbert). FT: 2-7. Fouls: 11.
Paintsville (45) — Helton 7, Kinner 7, Maynard 3, Hyden 3, Curnutte 10, Preece 15, Keeton, Mulcahy, Baldwin, Music, Howard, Blankenship. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Preece 3, Helton, Kinner, Maynard, Hyden, Curnutte). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 9.