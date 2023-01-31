LOUISA If you’re looking for symmetry in a basketball game, Fairview gave it to you on Tuesday night as the Eagles knocked off Lawrence County, 74-70, in overtime.
Fairview hit the same number of 2-pointers as 3-pointers with 14 of each.
Fairview trailed at the end of the first half, 33-28, but managed to see success from behind the arc early. The Eagles knocked down five 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes, including three from junior Tamel Smith.
As for the Bulldogs, their first half was bolstered by several trips to the free throw line. Lawrence County made eight of nine attempts, while Fairview made just one of two in the first half.
Fairview flipped things around in the third quarter, managing to eke out a one point advantage and lead, 50-49, heading into the fourth frame. Fifteen of the Eagles’ 22 points in the third quarter came from 3-point range.
The Bulldogs were able to get that one point back, but couldn’t retake the lead, sending things into overtime with game tied at 63-63.
In overtime, Fairview was able to hold Lawrence County to just two made baskets during the frame to capture the road win.
Three players finished with the high-water mark in points for the night at 18. Fairview’s Smith, who had all of his 18 come from the 3-point line, reached the total along with Lawrence County junior Andrew Bloomfield and freshman Hayden Perry.
It was the first time Fairview has beaten Lawrence County since 2010. It was the only win on the Bulldogs’ home court dating back to 1997, the furthest KHSAA records online go back.
Fairview (11-12) hosts Boyd County on Thursday.
Lawrence County (14-11) looks to rebound Friday night at Betsy Layne.
FAIRVIEW 12 16 22 13 11 — 74
LAWRENCE CO. 17 16 16 14 7 — 70
Fairview (74) — Smith 18, Cox 16, T. Johnson 15, Day 14, I. Johnson 8, Reihs 2, Mayes 1. 3-Pt. FG: 14 (T. Smith 6, Cox 3, Day 2, I. Johnson 2, T. Johnson 1). FT: 4-6. Fouls: 12.
Lawrence County (70) — Bloomfield 18, Perry 18, Marcum 13, Ratliff 13, Lafferty 4, Davis 2, Gillespie 2. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Marcum 3, Ratliff 3, Perry 2, Lafferty 1). FT: 15-18. Fouls: 10.
GIRLS
Ashland 66
Paintsville 53
PAINTSVILLE Paintsville had a lead after one quarter, but Ashland answered with the challenge and responded by holding the Tigers to 10 points in the next frame.
The Kittens didn’t allow for a Paintsville (14-6) comeback and eventually claimed a victory.
Kenleigh Woods collected 30 points, 22 in the first half, and hit a trio of triples to lead Ashland (17-5). Ella Sellars tallied 15 points, Aryanna Gulley posted 12 and Gabby Karle added nine.
Emilea Preece led all Tiger scorers with 22 points. She was 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Kylie Kinner finished with 11 points.
ASHLAND 16 21 16 13 — 66
PAINTSVILLE 17 10 17 9 — 53
Ashland (66)—Sellars 15, Woods 30, Gulley 12, Karle 9, Delaney, Rogers, Duckwyler, Troxler. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Sellars, Woods 3, Karle) FT: 3-3. Fouls: 14.
Paintsville (53)—Helton 5, Keeton 3, Kinne 11r, Vannoy 5, Mulcahy 3, Music 4, Preece 22. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Helton, Kinner, Vannoy, Mulcahy, Preece) FT: 16-19. Fouls: 9.
MONDAY
Fleming County 75
Menifee County 58
FRENCHBURG Fleming County broke free after a close first half against Menifee County on Monday night.
The Panthers outscored the Wildcats, 18-8, in the third quarter and had a decisive advantage at the free throw line to pull away for the win.
Fleming County (9-13) produced a balanced scoring effort with four players in double figures. Mallory Price splashed five triples and finished with a team-high 19 points. Ameerah Jackson followed close behind with 18 points. Ava Watson added 16 points and Ariana Adams netted 13.
Menifee County (14-8) was led by Shalyne Baker, who had 22 points. Jaycee Gevedon contributed 14 points.
FLEMING CO. 19 12 18 26 — 75
MENIFEE CO. 18 11 8 21 — 58
Fleming County (75) — S. Price 7, Adams 13, Jackson 18, M. Price 19, Kelly 2, Watson 16, Argo, Holland, Pease. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (S. Price, M. Price 5) FT: 21-28. Fouls: 13.
Menifee County (58) — Gevedon 14, Parks 2, M. Wells 8, A. Wells 12, Baker 22, Hall, Woodard, Burgess. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Gevedon 4, A. Wells 2, Baker 2) FT: 9-14. Fouls: 20.
Paintsville 52
Raceland 50
PAINTSVILLE Paintsville found enough offense against visiting Raceland on Monday night.
A huge amount came from beyond the arc. The Tigers outlasted the Rams for a 52-50 win.
Kali Mulcahy hit five 3-pointers and Kylie Kinner added four more. Kinner led Paintsville (14-5) with 20 points. Mulcahy posted 15 and Emilea Preece added 14.
Nim Maynard collected 16 points for the Raceland (7-16). Kennedy Taylor supplied 13 points.
RACELAND 9 13 16 12 — 50
PAINTSVILLE 16 10 11 15 — 52
Raceland (50) — Mackie 4, Lacks 6, Broughton 7, Taylor 16, Maynard 16, Wellman, Thomas 2, Campbell 2, Garth. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Lacks 2, Broughton, Taylor, Maynard 3) FT: 7-9. Fouls: 14.
Paintsville (52) — Helton, Kinner 20, Vannoy 3, Mulcahy 15, Preece 14, Keeton, Music, Howard. 3-Pt FGs: 11 (Kinner, Vannoy, Mulcahy 5, Preece) FT: 7-11. Fouls: 11.