WESTWOOD Fairview tallied a season-high point total and the Eagles and Rose Hill combined to knock down 27 3-pointers on Tuesday night.
Fairview claimed a 94-74 district win in the George Cooke Memorial Gym. The win also gave the Eagles 12 victories for the season, one more than last winter, while the Royals notched their second-highest scoring output of the year.
The hosts hit a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter to pull away from a 3-3 tie and never look back. They extended their lead to 18 (30-12) with 1:28 to play in the opening period, but Rose Hill (4-20) responded with an 8-3 run to close out the quarter.
The Eagles scored 11 of the final 16 points of the half to take a 21-point advantage into the locker room.
Fairview (12-14) gained its biggest lead at 73-45 after Kevonte Spates-Olds’ steal and layup with 2:59 to play in the third period.
Rose Hill did not go away. The Royals cut the deficit to 14 points on Collin Wilburn’s seventh 3-pointer of the evening with 2:24 remaining in the contest. However, the Eagles ended the night on a 10-4 run to seal the victory.
Steven Day led Fairview with 25 points. Tamel Smith finished with 20 points, Izaac Johnson posted 16 and Tanner Johnson added 14.
Rose Hill received 23 points from Wilburn. The Royals also had a total of four double-figure scorers. Benton Rucker netted 20 points and John Vanhoose and Dylan Blevins each had 14.
ROSE HILL 20 20 11 23 -- 74
FAIRVIEW 33 26 16 19 -- 94
Rose Hill: Christian (74) --. Blevins 14, C. Hensley 3, Rucker 20, Vanhoose 14, Tyler 0, Wilburn 23, Allan Boss 0, Barber 0, Stephens 0, Alex Boss 0, Ky. Hensley 0. FG 25, 3FG 13 (Wilburn 7, C. Blevins 3, Rucker 2, C. Hensley), FT 11-15, PF 18, DQ Vanhoose. Total 74.
Fairview (94) -- Ta. Smith 20, T. Johnson 14, I. Johnson 16, Reihs 3, Day 25, Adams 4, Spates-Olds 4, Kouns 1, Mayes 0, Pauley 2, Turner 2, Harper 3, Cummings 0. FG 34, 3FG 14 (I. Johnson 5, Day 3, T. Johnson 3, Ta. Smith 2, Reihs), FT 12-24, PF 14, DQ None. Total 94.
GIRLS
Paintsville 57
Prestonsburg 38
PRESTONSBURG Emilea Preece scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the second half to help Paintsville pull away from Prestonsburg for a road win on Tuesday night.
The Tigers held a five-point advantage at halftime, but outscored the Blackcats, 28-14, in the final two quarters.
Kylie Kinner finished with 15 points for Paintsville (16-7). KK Vannoy hit two triples for six points.
Allison Howard was the only player in double figures for Prestonsburg (10-15) with 16 points. Celina Mullins added eight.
PAINTSVILLE 16 13 9 19 -- 57
PRESTONSBURG 11 13 4 10 -- 38
Paintsville (57) -- Helton 5, Keeton, Kinner 15, Vannoy 6, Mulcahy 3, Music 2, Preece 26. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Helton, Kinner, Vannoy 2, Mulcahy, Preece 2) FT: 12-19. Fouls: 11.
Prestonsburg (38) -- Mullins 8, K. Tackett 5, A. Tackett 4, Prater 2, Howard 16, Fitzpatrick, Lafferty 3. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (K. Tackett, Howard, Lafferty) FT: 7-13. Fouls: 13.
Fleming County 70
West Carter 48
OLIVE HILL Fleming County held host West Carter to only four second-quarter points on Tuesday night. It allowed the Panthers to gain control of the contest early and eventually score the win.
Fleming County (10-15) outscored the Comets, 16-4, in the second frame after ending the previous quarter with just a one-point lead.
Ariana Adams scored 10 points in the second and paced the Panthers with 28 points. Ava Watson added two triples and 17 points. Sadie Price talled 12 points.
West Carter (5-21) was led by Millie Henderson with 18 points. Camryn Burton splashed in three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.
FLEMING CO. 12 16 19 23 -- 70
W. CARTER 11 4 11 22 -- 48
Fleming County (70) -- S. Price 12, Argo, Adams 28, Holland 2, Pease 1, Jackson 5, M. Price 3, Kelly 2, Watson 17, Lunsford, Cropper, Knarr, Gonzalez. 3-Pt FGS: 6 (S. Price, Adams 2, M. Price, Watson 2) FT: 16-24. Fouls: 16.
West Carter (48) -- Henderson 18, Burton 9, Nichols, Barker 8, Brown, Cooley 5, Cecil 2, Hatton 6. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Burton 3, Hatton 2) FT: 9-14. Fouls: 15.