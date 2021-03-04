WESTWOOD Fairview outscored Morgan County, 39-26, in the second half on Thursday night to overturn a four-point deficit at the break en route to a 58-49 win in George Cooke Memorial Gym.
Jaxon Manning scored 20 points, Steven Day pitched in 18 and Landon McDowell totaled 11 for the Eagles (5-16).
AJ Conley delivered 19 points and Levi Mayabb added 12 for the Cougars (5-4).
Fairview was 18 for 24 at the foul line, while Morgan County went 9 of 16.
MORGAN CO. 15 8 11 15 — 49
FAIRVIEW 9 10 18 21 — 58
Morgan County (49) – Mayabb 12, Gilliam 6, Wright 2, Spencer 8, Conley 19, Lindon 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Gilliam 2, Spencer 2). FT: 9-16. Fouls: 22.
Fairview (58) — Manning 20, Caldwell 2, Day 18, Harper 2, Shannon 5, McDowell 11. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Manning 2, Day 2). FT: 18-24. Fouls: 16.
GIRLS
Rose Hill Christian 80, Tolsia (W.Va.) 55
ASHLAND The host Lady Royals jumped out to a 23-11 lead after one quarter to win on Thursday night.
Bellamee Sparks, Baylee Stephens, Baylee Trimble and Gabby Karle posted double-doubles for Rose Hill Christian (15-9).
Sparks had 25 points and 12 rebounds, Stephens netted 15 points and 12 boards, Trimble delivered 12 points and 10 rebounds and Karle added 14 points and 10 assists.
Jewelia VanKeuren joined them in double figures with 11 points.
Kerigan Salmons scored 14 points, Kylea Pollinger produced 13 and Kenzie Young chipped in 11 for the Lady Rebels (0-1).
TOLSIA 11 19 13 12 — 55
ROSE HILL 23 23 19 15 — 80
Tolsia (55) — Browning 7, Boone 11, Pollinger 13, Litton 2, Block 6, Salmons 14, Maynard 2, Simpkins. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Pollinger 3, Salmons 2, Browning). FT: 9-15. Fouls: 17.
Rose Hill Christian (80) — Newell 3, Karle 14, VanKeuren 11, B. Sparks 25, Stephens 15, Trimble 12, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 2, VanKeuren, Karle). FT: 12-19. Fouls: 10.