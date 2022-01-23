SCOTT DEPOT, W. Va. Five players reached the 20-point plateau at Teays Valley Christian on Saturday night.
Fairview needed a final triple to find its mark in the closing moments, but it would not fall. The Lions held on for a 69-67 win over the visiting Eagles.
Tanner Johnson hit five 3-pointers for Fairview (5-13). He shared team-high scoring honors with Jaxon Manning. Both players finished with 22 points.
Steven “Bubba” Day followed close behind with 21 points.
Josiah Davis netted a game-high 23 points for Teays Valley (12-7). Maki Carey recorded 22.
Fairview hosts Greenup County on Tuesday.
FAIRVIEW 19 7 21 20 — 67
T. VALLEY 13 23 13 20 — 69
Fairview (67) —Johnson 22, Smith, Manning 22, Day 21, Mitchell 2, Caldwell, Harper, Tucker. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Johnson 5, Day) FT: 7-14. Fouls: 12.
Teays Valley Christian (69) — Christian, Lin 12, Moles 5, Fu 7, Davis 23, Cary 22. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Fu, Cary) FT: 7-15. Fouls: 12.
GIRLS
Pikeville 47
Boyd Co. 40
PIKEVILLE For the second straight night, Boyd County found themselves in a defensive battle on the road.
The Lions faced the same result as the Panthers clipped their visitors after outscoring Boyd County, 27-18, in the final frame.
The Lions grabbed an early lead after Emilee Neese splashed a pair of 3s in the first quarter.
The freshman finished with three from beyond the arc. Neese and Taylor Bartrum each had nine points for Boyd County (9-6). Audrey Biggs led the way with 13 points.
Rylee Theiss tallied 16 points for Pikeville (17-1). Kyera Thornsberry added 10. The Lions held the Panthers’ leading scorer, Trinity Rowe, to seven points, nine below her average.
Boyd County travels to West Carter on
Monday.
BOYD CO. 12 10 9 9 — 40
PIKEVILLE 9 11 14 13 — 47
Boyd County (40) — Bartrum 9, Opell 2, Jordan 7, Neese 9, Biggs 13, S. Stevens, Stewart. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Bartrum, Jordan, Neese 3) FT: 5-6. Fouls: 16,
Pikeville (47) — Hall 4, Ratliff, Rowe 7, Theiss 16, Whited 3, K.G. Hall, Jackson 5, Thornsberry 10. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Whited, Thornsberry) FT: 11-17. Fouls: 10.