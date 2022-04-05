ASHLAND Fairview opened the 16th Region All “A” Classic with a bang on Monday night.
The Eagles put their opening game against Rose Hill out of reach with eight runs over the final two frames and Bradly Adkins threw a no-hitter as Fairview advanced with a 11-0 victory in six innings.
Adkins struck out five and walked three against the Royals. He also scored two runs on offense.
Tanner Johnson was 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs. Jaxon Manning and Dustin Allen each added two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Jacob Claar hit a double and Cody Caldwell tallied two more RBIs.
Due to rain, the All “A” Classic semifinals at Raceland were postponed until today. Fairview meets Menifee County at 6. Raceland and West Carter will follow.
FAIRVIEW 030 035 — 11 10 0
R. HILL 000 000 — 0 0 3
Adkins and C. Harper; L. Pennington, Blevins (6) and Hensley. W—Adkins. L—L. Pennington. 2B—Claar (F), Allen (F).
Boyd Co. 14
Nicholas Co. 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Boyd County gave up two runs but didn’t allow Nicholas County a hit during a road victory on Monday night.
Alex Martin struck out eight batters in five innings. He and Jacob Vanover combined for the no-hitter.
The Lions took advantage of five Bluejackets errors to put 14 runs on the scoreboard. Boyd County took a 2-0 lead after the third inning, and added six in the fourth and sixth frame to pull away.
Boyd County (4-5) accumulated 14 hits, and six went for extra bases. Jacob Vanover, Jake Biggs, Luke Preston, Brogan Jones and Michael Potter all posted multiple-hit games. The quintet combined to drive in a combined seven runs
Vanover was 3 for 3 at the plate with a double. Biggs produced a 3-for-4 night. Martin and Jones also had two-baggers.
Brad Newsome and Potter both hit triples and Preston blasted a home run. Newsome tallied four RBIs.
BOYD CO. 002 606 — 14 14 1
NICHOLAS CO. 000 020 — 2 0 5
Martin, Vanover (6) and Jones; Sosby and Morris. W—Martin. L—Sosby. 2B—Martin (BC), Vanover (BC), Jones (BC). 3B—Newsome (BC), Potter (BC). HR—Preston (BC).
Greenup Co. 8
Scott Co. 1
South Lakes 9
Greenup Co. 4
VERO BEACH, Fla. Greenup County got off to a quick start against Scott County on Monday night but gave up the same to South Lakes, Va., on Tuesday.
The Musketeers scored seven times in first three innings in the second contest on their spring break trip. It would be more than enough to defeat the Cardinals after starting pitcher Jonah Gibson posted seven strikeouts and gave up just one run.
Brock Kitchen and Carson Wireman each collected two RBIs. Wireman was 2 for 4 at the plate.
Hunter Clevenger and Dakota Tuel both tallied a double and Cade Hunt scored three times.
Greenup County (8-3) faced an early deficit after South Lakes posted six runs in the second inning. The Musketeers shrank the margin in half in the top of the third but couldn’t get any closer after recording just five hits against the Seahawks.
Kitchen was 1 for 3 and added three RBIs for the Musketeers. Clevenger had a hit and scored twice.
GREENUP CO. 241 001 0 — 8 8 2
SCOTT CO. 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Gibson and Bays; Ramsey, Robinson (3) and Wilson. W—Gibson. L—Ramsey. 2B—Tuel (GC), Clevenger (GC).
GREENUP CO. 003 010 0 — 4 5 0
S. LAKES 060 102 X — 9 13 3
MONDAY
SOFTBALL
Boyd Co. 5
Lynn Camp 4
Russell Co. 2
Boyd Co. 1
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Boyd County’s Emily Shivel produced a game-winning single and Kylie Thompson held off Lynn Camp to produce a hard-fought victory on Monday.
Thompson amassed 10 strikeouts and gave up just six hits in the complete-game win.
Jaycie Goad hit a triple and added an RBI. Kyli Kouns also knocked in a run.
Alex Blanton was 2 for 3 as the Lions improved to 9-1.
Boyd County recorded the first run against Russell County on Mia Johnson’s hit in the first of two games the Lions played on Monday.
The advantage stood until the bottom of the seventh inning. The Lakers got two on base with two outs and Caroline Wells produced a two-run walk-off base hit to give Russell County the win.
Sara Bays struck 10 batters in the circle for Boyd County.
LYNN CAMP 200 002 0 — 4 6 2
BOYD CO. 111 002 X — 5 6 2
Thompson and Kouns; Jacobs and Jones. W—Thompson. L—Jacobs. 3B—Goad (BC).
BOYD CO. 010 000 0 — 1 5 4
RUSSELL CO. 000 000 2 — 2 8 3
Bays and Kouns; Reynolds and Popplewell. W—Reynolds. L—Bays. 2B–Blanton (BC).
SUNDAY
Boyd Co. 6
Monsignor Bonner 2
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Boyd County opened its spring break on the right note behind the strong arm of Sara Bays.
The junior pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts as the Lions defeated Monsignor Bonner from Pennsylvania on Sunday after building an early 5-0 lead.
Makenna Mulhearn was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Alex Blanton was also 2 for 4 and was active on the base paths with three stolen bases. Kyli Kouns hit a triple.
Mia Johnson collected two hits. Brooklyn Clevenger posted a 2-for-2 night at the plate and scored a run with a single and a three-base error.
Boyd County closes out the trip with a matchup against Knox Central today and meets North Bullitt on Thursday.
M. BONNER 000 020 0 — 2 6 2
BOYD CO. 012 201 X — 6 11 2
Carr and Webb; Bays and Kouns. W—Bays. L—Carr. 3B— Kouns.