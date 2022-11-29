UPLAND, W.Va. Kiera Loving dropped in 20 points and Mia Newton netted 18 as visiting Fairview took down Hannan (West Virginia), 56-17, on Tuesday night.
Loving added 16 rebounds. Madison Loving chipped in eight.
The Eagles (2-0) led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and 28-6 at intermission.
They’re scheduled to meet again Dec. 29 in Westwood.
FAIRVIEW 16 12 21 7 — 56
HANNAN 0 6 4 8 — 17
Fairview (56) — Newton 18, Stidham 6, M. Loving 6, K. Loving 20, Caskey 6, Meade, Thurman, Ruley, Moore, Crum. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Newton 2). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 10.
Hannan (17) — McCallister 5, Deal 5, Finley 7, Smith, Bryant, Lang, Mayes, Chapple. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (McCallister). FT: 4-8. Fouls: 13.
Paintsville 53 Pike County Central 36
BUCKLEYS CREEK Visiting Paintsville led by double figures by halftime and kept on pushing to top Pike County Central, 53-36, in both teams’ opener on Tuesday night.
Emilea Preece netted 21 points and Kylie Kinner dropped in 18 for the Tigers (1-0). Kinner made four treys.
Hannah May and Abigail Hess produced 11 points apiece for the Hawks (0-1).
The teams are slated to meet again Jan. 19 in Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE 11 15 11 16 — 53
PIKE CENTRAL 6 10 8 12 — 36
Paintsville (53) — Helton 6, Keeton 2, Kinner 18, Mulcahy 6, Preece 21, Baldwin, Howard, Blankenship. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Kinner 4, Mulcahy 2, Helton, Preece). FT: 11-16. Fouls: 16.
Pike County Central (36) — Tackett 4, Bowman 8, H. May 11, Hess 11, K. Hamilton 2, A. May. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Hess 2). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
Mason County 67 Rowan County 48
MAYSVILLE The host Royals led 20-8 at the end of the first quarter and closed the game on a 19-8 run despite getting their contingent of football players back late after a state semifinal appearance days earlier.
Four Mason County players cracked double figures: Riley Mastin with 15 points, Terrell Henry with 14, KG Walton with 11 and Braylon Hamilton with 10.
The Vikings’ Colby Wilburn led all scorers with 20 points. Dashawn Watson netted 11.
Rowan County (0-1) committed 12 first-half turnovers and shot 5 of 20 from the field with a 32-15 halftime deficit.
ROWAN CO. 8 7 15 18 — 48
MASON CO. 20 12 11 24 — 67
Rowan County (48) — Wilburn 20, D. Watson 11, Maxey 7, Hammonds 4, Ingles 2, White 2, Z. Watson 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3. FT: 7-8.
Mason County (67) — Mastin 15, Henry 14, Walton 11, Hamilton 10, Bierley 8, Scilley 4, McClanahan 3, Routt 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5. FT: 8-13.