WESTWOOD Grace Christian scored four runs in the top of the first inning on Thursday to chase Fairview's starting pitcher just one out into the game and the Soldiers added three more in the second frame to lead 7-0.
The Eagles closed to within 7-6 through three innings and tallied two runs in each of the fifth and sixth to rally to a 10-7 victory.
Tanner Johnson took the mound for Fairview (10-3-1) one out into the first and went the rest of the way, recording 18 strikeouts. He allowed three runs on four hits, with two walks.
Cameron Harper went 3 for 3 and Bradly Adkins had two hits for the Eagles. Adkins drove in three runs and Jaxon Manning and Chase Bradley had two RBIs apiece. Tanner Reihs scored four runs and Johnson tallied twice.
Luke Tanner and Owen Maynard got two hits each for Grace Christian. Maynard knocked in three runs and Tanner and Tristan Hubbard each collected two RBIs. Brady Johnston, Marshall Cummings and Tanner scored two runs each.
Maynard took the decision for the Soldiers. He worked into the fifth frame.
GRACE XIAN 430 000 0 -- 7 8 3
FAIRVIEW 051 022 X -- 10 11 2
Maynard, Webb (5) and Johnston; Claar, Johnson (1) and C. Harper. W -- Johnson. L -- Maynard. 2B -- Tanner (GC), Hubbard (GC), C. Harper (F).
SOFTBALL
Huntington High 12, Greenup County 2
CANNONSBURG The Musketeers grabbed a 2-0 lead early on the first night of the Tri-State Showcase at Boyd County on Thursday night, but surrendered 12 runs from the third through the sixth frames to drop a run-rule decision.
The Highlanders took the lead with a three-run third inning, highlighted by Amelia Howard’s two-run double, before breaking the game open in the fourth with four runs.
Howard earned the win in the circle, settling in after the first inning to keep Greenup County off-balance throughout. She also had a pair of hits and three RBIs to lead Huntington High's balanced attack at the plate.
The Musketeers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a single by Kaylie Lawrence and an error. However, Lawrence’s single was Greenup County's last hit until the fifth inning. The Musketeers collected seven hits -- all singles.
Lexi Black went 3 for 4 and Jayla Bias-Smith, Caelin Marcum and A'Kyra Faulk collected two hits each for the Highlanders. Faulk, Black and Bentleigh Christus had two RBIs apiece.
Lawrence took the decision for Greenup County (5-8).
GREENUP CO. 200 000 – 2 7 2
HUNTINGTON 003 423 – 12 14 1
K. Lawrence, Dillow (5) and S. Lawrence; Howard and Johnson. W -- Howard. L -- K. Lawrence. 2B -- Howard (H), Faulk (H).
Spring Valley 17, Fleming County 0
CANNONSBURG The Timberwolves batted around in each of their two at-bats and yielded one hit to the Panthers in a three-inning win.
Jenna Christopher had three RBIs for Spring Valley, while Emma Sowder added a two-run double and Brenna Reedy supplied a two-run single.
Madison Pitts struck out the side in the first inning for Spring Valley.
Char Parker took the decision for Fleming County (4-9), which dropped its sixth straight.
FLEMING CO. 000 – 0 1 3
SPRING VALLEY 98X – 17 9 0
Parker, Ross (2) and Argo; Pitts, Adkins (3) and Townsend. W -- Pitts. L -- Parker. 2B -- Sowder (SV).