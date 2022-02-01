HUNTINGTON Visiting Fairview pulled away from Grace Christian (West Virginia) on Tuesday night with a 49-20 bulge in the middle two quarters to win, 75-51.
Jaxon Manning scored 27 points, Tamel Smith pitched in 15, Bubba Day netted 14 and Tanner Johnson tallied 10 for the Eagles (7-14).
Fairview connected on seven 3-pointers — three from Smith — and held the Soldiers to one trey.
GRACE XIAN1491117—51
FAIRVIEW1721289—75
Fairview (75) — Johnson 10, Smith 15, Manning 27, Day 14, Mitchell 4, Tucker 5, Reihs, J. Harper, Caldwell. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Smith 3, Day 2, Johnson, Manning). FT: 6-13. Fouls: 16.
Grace Christian (51) — Tannes 18, Workman 15, Holdeshe 4, Wiebe 5, Romans 4, Bailey 3, Nicholas 2, Johnston, Moses, Tian, Ball. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Tannes). FT: 12-20. Fouls: 11.
GIRLS
Raceland 53, Huntington St. Joe 41
RACELAND The host Rams got 20 points and four 3-pointers from Nim Maynard, as well as contributions from up and down the roster due to foul trouble, en route to a convincing victory over the Irish.
Gracie Gartin added 14 points for Raceland (10-14), winner of four straight, which avenged a 47-42 loss at St. Joe on Nov. 30.
Maynard collected eight rebounds, Lexi Boggs cleared seven and Gartin and Emma Picklesimer pulled down six apiece. The Rams tallied 18 offensive rebounds.
Amaya Duncan and Julia Preservati scored 12 points apiece for the Irish, who were 12 for 25 at the foul line.
Two players fouled out for each team. That left St. Joe, which dressed six, with four players on the floor to finish the game.
ST. JOE8101112—41
RACELAND1120157—53
Huntington St. Joseph (41) — Damon 12, George 7, Lee 8, Preservati 12, Muth 2, Ransbottom. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Preservati 2, George). FT: 12-25. Fouls: 16.
Raceland (53) — Maynard 20, Mackie 3, Broughton 6, Picklesimer 4, Hapney 4, Gartin 14, Thomas 2, Boggs, Lacks, Burney, Whitt. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Maynard 4, Broughton 2). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 16.