ASHLAND Visiting Fairview broke out to a 27-9 lead after one quarter and was up 50-24 at halftime in a 78-47 victory over Rose Hill Christian on Tuesday night.
Jaxon Manning scored 30 points, connecting on five 3-pointers, for the Eagles (9-15), which won for the fifth time in their last eight outings since a 1-7 skid.
Tanner Johnson chipped in 17 points and Steven “Bubba” Day tallied 16 for Fairview, which dropped in 12 treys. Johnson and Day had two apiece.
Chase Pennington scored 18 points, including the 1,000th of his career, for the Royals (3-22). Christian Blevins chipped in 10 points.
The game did not count toward 64th District seeding. The Eagles have clinched the No. 3 seed and Rose Hill will be the fourth.
FAIRVIEW 27 23 14 14 — 78
ROSE HILL 9 15 11 12 — 47
Fairview (78) — Johnson 17, Smith 5, Manning 30, Day 16, Mitchell 4, Tucker 3, Reihs 3, Caldwell. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Manning 5, Johnson 2, Day 2, Smith, Tucker, Reihs). FT: 6-8. Fouls: 13.
Rose Hill Christian (47) — L. Pennington 6, Blevins 10, Wilburn 5, Rucker 6, C. Pennington 18, Crawford 2, Hensley, Daniel, Boss, Tyler. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Blevins 2, C. Pennington). FT: 10-13. Fouls: 7.
Ironton 65, Portsmouth 64
PORTSMOUTH The host Trojans came back from 10 points down to lead late on two occasions, but couldn’t stave off the Fighting Tigers Tuesday night in their second meeting in four days.
Matt Sheridan scored 23 points, dropping in six treys for Ironton (10-8, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Braden Schreck added 15 points and Ty Perkins had 14.
Dariyonne Bryant netted 16 points for Portsmouth (9-10, 5-8 OVC). Devon Lattimore delivered 12 and Deandre Berry provided 11.
IRONTON 19 17 16 13 — 65
PORTSMOUTH 17 17 10 20 — 64
Ironton (65) — Wilson 7, Sheridan 23, Masters 2, Schreck 15, White 4, Perkins 14, Terry, L. Barnes. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Sheridan 6, Wilson, Perkins). FT: 11-19. Fouls: 15.
Portsmouth (64) — Bryant 16, Duncan 9, Sanderlin 9, Carr 2, Cobb 3, Lattimore 12, Berry 11, Spence, Maxie. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Duncan 3, Berry 3, Bryant, Sanderlin, Cobb). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 17.
GIRLS
Boyd County 66, Raceland 18
SUMMIT The host Lions led 22-9 after one quarter and were just getting started.
Boyd County outscored the Rams 34-9 in the middle two quarters before finishing it off with a 10-0 fourth-frame flourish on Tuesday.
Jada Ray scored 16 points for the Lions (13-9), draining four triples, and Taylor Bartrum added 10 points to complement Audrey Biggs’s 18.
Reagan Mackie led Raceland (11-15) with six points.
RACELAND 9 5 4 0 — 18
BOYD CO. 22 20 14 10 — 66
Raceland (18) — Maynard 3, Mackie 6, Hapney 3, Gartin 4, Boggs 2, Broughton, Thomas, Lacks, Burney, Whitt, Tennison. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Maynard, Hapney). FT: 4-6. Fouls: 9.
Boyd County (66) — Ray 16, Bartrum 10, S. Stevens 3, Jordan 6, Moore 9, Hamilton 2, Biggs 18, Stewart 2, M. Stevens, Ramey, Gilbert. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ray 4, Moore 2, S. Stevens). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 10.
Morgan County 48, Paintsville 32
WEST LIBERTY The host Cougars led 18-5 after one period and kept building on it in the middle two quarters to lead 41-17 after three quarters on Tuesday.
Jenna Hampton scored 21 points and McKenna Smith chipped in 12 for Morgan County (22-5).
Emilea Preece paced the Tigers (15-9) with 19 points. She hit three treys.
PAINTSVILLE 5 7 5 15 — 32
MORGAN CO. 18 12 11 7 — 48
Paintsville (32) — Helton 5, Kinner 3, Hyden 2, Mulcahy 3, Preece 19, Baldwin, Howard. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Preece 3, Helton, Kinner, Mulcahy). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 12.
Morgan County (48) — J. Hampton 21, E. Adkins 5, Ross 4, Smith 12, E. Clinger 5, Litteral 1, G. Hampton, M. Adkins. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (J. Hampton). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 10.