HURRICANE, W.Va. Visiting Fairview surged back within a point of Calvary Baptist entering the fourth quarter on Friday night, but the Patriots outdistanced the Eagles 20-13 in the final frame to prevail, 67-59.
Bubba Day scored 21 points and Tanner Johnson pitched in 14 for Fairview (5-7).
Mason Black and Stevie Hicks each scored 20 points to tie for game-high scoring honors for Calvary Baptist. Dallas Johnson netted 14 and Isaiha Bosley delivered 10.
Black and Dallas Johnson each made four treys.
FAIRVIEW 15 13 18 13 — 59
CALVARY 16 16 15 20 — 67
Fairview (59) — Smith 9, T. Johnson 14, Clutters 3, Day 21, I. Johnson 7, Cox 2, Adams 3, Kouns. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Johnson 2, Day 2, Smith, Clutters, I. Johnson, Adams). FT: 9-14. Fouls: 17.
Calvary Baptist (67) — Swain 3, Black 20, Hicks 20, Johnson 14, Bosley 10, M. DeGroff. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Black 4, Johnson 4, Bosley 2). FT: 10-17. Fouls: 16.