WESTWOOD Despite Teays Valley Christian's best efforts, Jaxon Manning got loose.
Manning's long contested 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired lifted Fairview to a 67-66 victory on Monday night at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
The Eagles outscored the Lions 22-14 in the fourth quarter to overturn a seven-point deficit at the end of the third period. Fairview (6-17) earned its second win in three games after an eight-game skid.
Manning scored 31 points, all in the final three quarters, and converted four 3-pointers. Steven Day netted 19 points, eight of them in the first quarter, during which time Teays Valley Christian held Manning scoreless.
Josiah Davis, a West Virginia commit, scored 25 points, Kris Lin netted 16 and Max Ma totaled 12 for the Lions (3-1).
Fairview was 11 for 12 at the foul line, while Teays Valley Christian was 15 for 17 at the charity stripe.
T. VALLEY 10 19 23 14 -- 66
FAIRVIEW 15 14 16 22 -- 67
Teays Valley Christian (66) -- Ma 12, Christian 9, Lin 16, Moles 2, Hospedales-Alexander 2, Davis 25. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ma 3, Christian 3, Davis). FT: 15-17. Fouls: 13.
Fairview (67) -- Manning 31, Caldwell 9, Day 19, McDowell 8, Mitchell, Terry, Harper, Shannon, Adams, Muncy. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Manning 4, Caldwell, Day). FT: 11-12. Fouls: 10.
Boyd County 84, Rose Hill Christian 44
SUMMIT The host Lions built a 44-23 halftime advantage en route to a comfortable victory on Monday night.
Rheyce Deboard led four Boyd County players in double figures and 11 Lions in the scoring column with 16 points.
JB Walter added 15 points, Carson Webb chipped in 13 and Graden McNeil delivered 11 as Boyd County (12-8) snapped a string of four hard-fought losses entering the final week of the regular season.
Stacey Jackson and Luke Larsen each scored 11 points to pace the Royals (5-18).
The game did not count toward 64th District seeding -- each district team only counted the first game against every other district opponent for that. The Lions had beaten Rose Hill 91-41 on Jan. 21.
ROSE HILL 13 10 12 9 -- 44
BOYD CO. 26 18 22 18 -- 84
Rose Hill Christian (44) -- S. Jackson 11, Akers 6, C. Pennington 8, Larsen 11, E. Jackson 2, Justice 2, Blevins 1, Wilburn 3, Coleman, L. Pennington, Vanhoose. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Akers 2, C. Pennington 2, Wilburn). FT: 11-19. Fouls: 10.
Boyd County (84) -- Meade 4, Webb 13, Newsome 6, Deboard 16, McNeil 11, Walter 15, Ellis 6, Cumpton 6, Vanover 3, Jackson 2, Stacy 2, Hicks, Taylor, Blevins, Holbrook, Martin. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Walter 3, Webb 2, Deboard 2, Vanover). FT: 8-12. Fouls: 12.
GIRLS
Rose Hill Christian 69, Calvary Baptist (W.Va.) 13
ASHLAND Already up 18-3 after one quarter, the host Lady Royals whitewashed the Lady Patriots 22-0 in the second frame to make it late early on Monday night in Charles Stewart Gymnasium.
Baylee Trimble scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Bellamee Sparks netted 12 points and 17 boards, and Gabby Karle produced 15 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and a school-record 13 steals for Rose Hill (16-10).
Ashlyn Bowles tallied 10 points for Calvary Baptist (0-5).
CALVARY 3 0 7 3 -- 13
ROSE HILL 18 22 21 8 -- 69
Calvary Baptist (13) -- Bowles 10, Atwell 3, L. Smith, Hayslett, Young, Puckett, A. Smith. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Bowles 2, Atwell). FT: 2-2. Fouls: 5.
Rose Hill Christian (69) -- Newell 4, Karle 15, VanKeuren 6, Wright 3, B. Sparks 12, Stephens 8, Trimble 21. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Trimble 3, Wright). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 7.