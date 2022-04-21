ASHLAND Two teams exhibiting their best seasons in some time played to a scoreless deadlock through three frames on Thursday night.
Two innings later, the game was decided by the run rule.
Fairview burst free with a six-run fourth inning and tallied four more in the fifth to top Rose Hill Christian, 10-0, in five innings in Central Park.
Jaxon Manning was 4 for 4 and Bradly Adkins and Jacob Claar delivered two hits apiece for the Eagles (12-4-1). Tanner Johnson drove in two runs.
Dustin Allen got the victory, working four innings of shutout ball. He allowed three hits, walked three and struck out nine.
Chase Pennington took the decision for the Royals (5-5), throwing all five frames. He struck out six Eagles.
Fairview also topped Rose Hill, 11-0, on April 4 in the first round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic. They’re scheduled to meet again May 10 in Westwood.
FAIRVIEW 000 64 — 10 11 1
ROSE HILL 000 00 — 0 3 7
Allen, Claar (5) and C. Harper, I. Johnson; C. Pennington and Hensley. W — Allen. L — C. Pennington. 2B — Allen (F), T. Johnson (F).