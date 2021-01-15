MAYSVILLE Russell bolted out to a 37-15 advantage and posted a 61-33 victory over St. Patrick on Thursday night. The Red Devils put the game away outscoring the Saints, 20-5, in the third frame.
Russell (3-1) was led by Brady Bell who scored 17 points. Griffin Downs and Charlie Jachimczuk also scored in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Chase Walton had 15 points for St. Patrick (0-5).
The Red Devils will host Lewis County on Saturday.
RUSSELL 21 16 20 4 — 61
ST. PATRICK 8 7 5 13 — 33
Russell (61)—Bell 17, Quinn 2, Jachimczuk 11, Downs 13, Doak, Moore McCelland, Blum 2, Patrick 12, Abdon, Charles 4. 3-point FGs: 2 (Bell, Jachimczuk) FT: 7-12. PF: 12
St. Patrick (33)—Briseno 5, Griffith, Walton 15, Tesmer, Swanger 5, Perez-Jacobs 2, Myrick 3, Hays, Roush 3. 3-point FGs: 4 (Briseno, Swanger, Myrick, Roush) FT: 3-5. PF: 10.
Ashland 77
Bardstown 62
BARDSTOWN Ashland won its fourth straight game at Bardstown on Thursday night.
Colin Porter collected 23 points to lead the Tomcats. Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars supplied 14 points apiece. Sean Marcum added eight points. Ryan Atkins and Hunter Gillum both grabbed seven.
The Tigers (1-2) also had three players in double figures. Andrew Mason had 16 points. TJ Greenwell and Bryce Riley each amassed 14 points.
Ashland (4-1) will host Robertson County on Monday.
Johnson Central 91
Magoffin County 51
PAINTSVILLE Johnson Central outscored visiting Magoffin County, 51-28, in the final two quarters to run away for an impressive victory.
The Golden Eagles placed three players in double figures. Isaiah May and Cory VanHoose each scored 18 points. Kamen Slone nailed five buckets from beyond the arc and finished with 15 points.
The Hornets (2-3) received 22 points from Aden Barnett.
Johnson Central (4-1) will host Floyd Central on Saturday.
MAGOFFIN CO. 10 13 21 7 — 51
J. CENTRAL 19 21 23 28 — 91
Magoffin County (51)—Salyer 6, Barnett 22, Whitaker 6, Lafferty 8, E. Prewitt, Rudd, Hanson 3, Wilson, Howard, Bowling, Rudd, Mortimer 2, Whitaker, I. Prewitt, Damron 4. 3-point FGs: 5 (Barnett 2, Whitaker 2, Hanson) FT: 14-19. PF: 19.
Johnson Central (91)—McKenzie 6, May 18, Rice 4, VanHoose 18, King 9, Sartin-Slone 6, Hackney 2, J. Slone 2, Lemaster 3, Lawson, Duff 2, K. Slone 15, Collins, Grimm, Fink, Spriggs 6. 3-point FGs: 8 (May 2, King, K. Slone 5) FT: 17-21. PF: 20.
Bracken County 61
Raceland 59
RACELAND Bracken County outlasted Raceland to pick up a road victory on Thursday night. The Polar Bears used to big third quarter to comeback from a 31-28 halftime deficit.
Bracken County (2-3) splashed 11 triples in the contest. Sophomore Garrett Reynolds hit four from downtown and finished with 17 points. Blake Reed added three more from long range. He netted a team-high 21 points. JuShod Commodore added 12.
The Rams were led by Kirk Pence’s 31 points. Andrew Floyd recorded 15 points and Kyle Broughton contributed 10.
Raceland (3-2) will travel to Olive Hill to play West Carter in the 16th Region All “A” Classic championship on Tuesday night.
BRACKEN CO. 11 7 21 22 — 61
RACELAND 15 16 10 18 — 59
Bracken County (61)—C. Reed 4, B. Reed 21, Norton, Schultz 5, Commodore 12, Jefferson 2, Reynolds 17, Teegarden, Burlew. 3-point FGs: 11 (C. Reed, B. Reed 3, Schultz, Commodore 2, Reynolds 4) FT: 4-13. PF: 13.
Raceland (59)—Floyd 15, Broughton 10, Stephens, Reed 2, Pence 31, Gallion, Gauze 1, Perkins. 3-point FGs: 5 (Floyd, Broughton 2, Pence 2) FT: 8-10. PF: 16. Fouled out: Floyd.
GIRLS
Russell 67
Greenup County 18
RUSSELL After several games were canceled to start the season due to COVID-19, Russell jumped out to a big lead and coasted to a victory over Greenup County in their opener on Thursday night.
Senior Kaeli Ross connected on four 3-pointers in the 63rd District seeding contest and tallied a game-high 20 points. Shaelyn Steele recorded 14 points and Aubrey Hill added 11 for the Lady Devils.
The Lady Musketeers were led by Kennedy Spencer who scored four points.
Greenup County (0-5) will host Menifee County on Saturday. Russell (1-0) entertains rival Ashland today and travels to South Laurel on Saturday.
GREENUP CO. 4 4 4 6 — 18
RUSSELL 14 23 18 12 — 67
Greenup County (18)—Maynard 2, Frazier 2, Gammon, Bush 2, Hall 3, Ratcliff, D. Crum, Burney, W. Crum, Boltz, Spencer 4, Taylor 1, Hunt 2, Shaffer 2. 3-point FGs: 1 (Spencer) FT: 5-8. PF: 7.
Russell (67)—Ross 20, Steele 14, Hill 11, B. Quinn, Adkins 7, Maynard 3, Sanders 5, Darnell 3, Hester 4, Atkins, A. Quinn, Oborne, Jachimczuk. 3-point FGs: 6 (Ross 4, Maynard, Sanders) FT: 9-13. PF: 9.