LOUISA Lawrence County supplied starter Jake Derifield three first-inning runs and the sophomore went the distance for the 4-1 win against Greenup County on Wednesday night.
Derifield allowed one earned run and struck out four for the Bulldogs.
Will Lafferty was 2 for 2 at the plate and Bryce Blevins knocked in a run for Lawrence County (22-4).
The Musketeers collected five hits. Brock Kitchen tallied a hit and an RBI for Greenup County (15-15).
Hunter Clevenger scored a run.
GREENUP CO. 000 100 0 — 1 5 3
LAWRENCE CO. 300 010 X — 4 5 2
Gibson and Bays; Derifield and B. Fletcher. W—Derifield. L—Gibson. 2B — Gibson (GC), Blevins (LC).
TUESDAY
Raceland 6
Fairview 0
WESTWOOD Raceland tallied four early runs, and it was more than enough offense in its shutout victory over Fairview on Tuesday night.
Clay Coldiron got the win on the hill. The junior pitched five scoreless innings, gave up just two hits and struck out five batters.
Andrew Floyd pitched two innings of relief and allowed just one hit.
Jakob Holtzapfel was 2 for 2 at the plate with a double for Raceland (24-5). Kirk Pence and Colt Holman each recorded two RBIs.
Tanner Johnson, Sean Tabor and Bradly Adkins all had extra-base hits for the Eagles {12-13).
RACELAND 211 011 0 — 6 6 1
FAIRVIEW 000 000 0 — 0 3 7
Coldiron, Floyd (6) and Hieghton; Manning, Bradley (7) and Crooks. W—Coldiron. L—Manning. 2B—Pence (R), Holtzaphal (R), T. Johnson (F), Adkins (F), Tabor (F).