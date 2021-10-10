BUCKLEYS CREEK From the opening kickoff, Lawrence County put it on Pike County Central on Friday night.
Now the Bulldogs can openly contemplate Belfry.
Nick Collinsworth returned the Hawks’ opening kickoff 80 yards to the house and caught one of Alex Strickland’s two touchdown passes as visiting Lawrence County routed Pike County Central, 42-6, on Friday night, setting up a battle for first place in Class 3A, District 8 this coming Friday on Pond Creek with the Pirates.
Dylan Ferguson rushed for l114 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0 district), who remained undefeated aside from a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit.
Strickland completed 3 of 6 passes for 136 yards and two long scoring strikes — one to Kaden Gillispie from 80 yards out and the other a 49-yarder to Collinsworth.
The Bulldogs limited Pike County Central to 187 yards rushing on 46 attempts and 15 yards through the air.
Lawrence County initiated a running clock with 28 seconds to play in the third quarter on Douglas Hall’s 46-yard run and Blue Fletcher’s two-pointer for the 36-point margin.
Tayvian Boykins ran 19 times for 94 yards and Matt Anderson added 79 yards and a score on 22 totes for the Hawks (3-5, 1-1 district).
Anderson’s 12-yard scoring run at the 8:33 mark of the third quarter got Pike County Central back within 20-6, but Ferguson tallied from 12 yards out just over a minute later for the first of Lawrence County’s 22 unanswered points the rest of the way.
Belfry has convincingly won its first two district games after an 0-5 mark in non-district play.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 13 22 0 — 42
PIKE CENTRAL 0 0 6 0 — 6
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Nick Collinsworth 80 kickoff return (Logan Southers kick), 11:49
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 25 run (Southers kick), 7:48
LC — Collinsworth 49 pass from Alex Strickland (kick blocked), 1:23
THIRD QUARTER
PCC — Matt Anderson 12 run (run fails), 8:33
LC — Ferguson 12 run (Blue Fletcher run), 7:20
LC — Kaden Gillispie 80 pass from Strickland (kick blocked), 2:19
LC – Douglas Hall 46 run (Fletcher run), :28
LC PCC
First Downs 9 12
Rushes-Yards 25-189 46-187
Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 4-7-0
Passing Yards 136 15
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-1
Punts-Avg. 1-11.0 7.20.0
Penalties-Yards 8-75 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 9-114, Fletcher 6-42, Hall 4-39, McDavid 2-5, Strickland 4-(-11).
Pike County Central rushing: Boykins 19-94, Anderson 22-79, Rogers 1-11, Perez 2-4, Wood 1-0, Deramus 1-(-1).
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 3 of 6 for 136 yards.
Pike County Central passing: Boykins 4 of 7 for 15 yards.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 1-80, Collinsworth 1-49, Fletcher 1-7.
Pike County Central receiving: James 1-8, Anderson 2-5, Bush 1-2.
West Carter 41, Prestonsburg 20
PRESTONSBURG The host Blackcats climbed within six points of the Comets on Friday night on Ethan Jarvis’s 4-yard touchdown run and Jackson Shannon’s extra point just over a minute into the second half.
West Carter buckled down, pitching a shutout from that point forward and using a pair of short Cole Crampton scoring runs over the final 19 and a half minutes to pull away.
The Comets remained undefeated in Class 2A, District 8 play both this season and ever since being realigned into that district in 2019. West Carter improved to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in district play and won its 17th consecutive district game.
Crampton ran for 113 yards and three TDs on 22 carries for the Comets. Eli Estepp completed 6 of 15 passes for 123 yards and a TD, a 20-yarder to Blake McGlone.
Jackson Bond caught three passes for 67 yards for West Carter. Bond also ran for a 15-yard touchdown, and Estepp rushed for a 2-yard score.
Carter Akers ran for a 63-yard touchdown and Jarvis added scoring rushes of 5 and 4 yards for Prestonsburg (4-4, 1-2 district).
W. CARTER 12 14 8 7 — 41
PRESTONSBURG 6 7 7 0 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
WC — Jackson Bond 15 run (kick fails), 7:20
P — Carter Akers 63 run (kick blocked), 5:42
WC — Cole Crampton 18 run (pass fails), 1:25
SECOND QUARTER
WC — Blake McGlone 20 pass from Eli Estepp (Bond pass from Estepp), 10:45
P — Ethan Jarvis 5 run (Jackson Shannon kick), 9:47
WC — Estepp 2 run (run fails), 3:13
THIRD QUARTER
P — Jarvis 4 run (Shannon kick), 10:40
WC — Crampton 2 run (Landen Waggoner pass from McGlone), 7:32
FOURTH QUARTER
WC — Crampton 1 run (Isaac Bond kick), 4:12
WC P
First Downs 14 13
Rushes-Yards 26-130 44-142
Comp-Att-Int 6-15-0 2-6-1
Passing Yards 113 54
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Penalties-Yards 7-65 6-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 22-113, J. Bond 1-15, Estepp 3-2.
West Carter passing: Estepp 6 of 15 for 123 yards.
West Carter receiving: J. Bond 3-67, McGlone 2-40, Jones 1-26.
Fleming County 12, Mason County 7
MAYSVILLE Make it nine.
The visiting Panthers scored on Austin Trent’s 6-yard third-quarter run and Zeke Conn’s 1-yard fourth-quarter plunge and made it stand up on Friday night for their ninth consecutive victory over bitter border and district rival Mason County.
Trent carried 21 times for 88 yards to pace the Fleming County (4-4, 2-0 Class 3A, District 6) offense.
The Panthers set up Trent’s go-ahead third-quarter TD by recovering a Royals muffed punt at the Royals’ 26-yard line, reported The Ledger Independent.
Six plays later, Trent was in the end zone.
Mason County (4-3, 1-1 district) finally got on the board on Anthony Bozeman’s 19-yard TD catch from Keshaun Thomas with 7:31 to go. The Royals got the ball back down five twice after that, but Fleming County’s Levi Denton ended one drive with an interception and Mason County went four-and-out in the final minute, with the last pass being batted down near the goal line.
FLEMING CO. 0 0 6 6 — 12
MASON CO. 0 0 0 7 — 7
THIRD QUARTER
FC — Austin Trent 6 run (kick blocked), 4:49
FOURTH QUARTER
FC — Zeke Conn 1 run (run fails), 9:15
MC — Anthony Bozeman 19 pass from Keshaun Thomas (Ashton Adams kick), 7:31
FC MC
Rushes-Yards 34-103 25-37
Comp-Att 3-8 11-27
Passing Yards 11 142
Penalties-Yards 6-72 6-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Fleming County rushing: Trent 21-88, Denton 4-16, Conn 8-1, Igo 1-(-2).
Mason County rushing: Sanders 8-15, Thomas 14-14, Walton 1-6, Clark-Roberts 1-2, Bozeman 1-0.
Fleming County passing: Conn 3 of 7 for 11 yards, Johnson 0 of 1.
Mason County passing: Thomas 11 of 27 for 142 yards.
Fleming County receiving: Denton 3-14.
Mason County receiving: Marshall 3-66, Bozeman 4-47, Walton 3-19, Bandalan 1-10.