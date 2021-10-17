OLIVE HILL West Carter, on the ropes again Friday night against a Class 2A, District 8 opponent intent on ending the Comets’ undefeated domination of that district for three years, had a counterpunch.
Call it Cole Crampton.
West Carter’s junior back scored three touchdowns in a span of just over seven and a half minutes in the second half Friday as the Comets came back from a seven-point deficit late in the third quarter to top Martin County, 35-14, at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field.
With the win, the Comets clinched the district’s top seed and will host the first two rounds of the playoffs provided they win the first one.
Crampton finished with 300 total yards of offense and four house calls. He rushed for 232 yards on 24 carries and three TDs and caught the 68-yard scoring pass from Eli Estepp with 2:31 to go in the third quarter that got West Carter within one of the Cardinals.
Estepp hit Sam Jones with a successful two-point conversion pass to put the Comets ahead for good.
West Carter (6-2, 4-0 district) shut out Martin County 20-0 in the fourth quarter for good measure — on 29- and 70-yard scoring runs from Crampton and Estepp’s 1-yard plunge.
The Cardinals (6-4, 3-1 district) used short first-half scoring runs from Kolby Sparks and Dawson Mills to take a lead late into the third quarter before Crampton went wild.
Mills ran for 109 yards, Sparks added 76 yards and Branson Smith totaled 50 yards for Martin County, which did not complete a pass.
Estepp connected on 4 of 7 throws for 92 yards.
MARTIN CO. 7 7 0 0 — 14
W. CARTER 7 0 8 20 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
WC — Cole Crampton 2 run (Isaac Bond kick), 8:45
MC — Kolby Sparks 3 run (Bobby Hale kick), 4:53
SECOND QUARTER
MC — Dawson Mills 4 run (Hale kick), 2:33
THIRD QUARTER
WC — Crampton 68 pass from Eli Estepp (Sam Jones pass from Estepp), 2:31
FOURTH QUARTER
WC — Crampton 29 run (run fails), 9:39
WC — Crampton 70 run (Jackson Bond pass from Estepp), 6:56
WC — Estepp 1 run (run fails), :54
MC WC
First Downs 14 12
Rushes-Yards 53-226 26-246
Comp-Att-Int 0-2-0 4-7-0
Passing Yards 0 92
Fumbles Lost 2 1
Penalties-Yards 4-25 4-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Martin County rushing: Mills 17-109, Sparks 19-76, Smith 8-50, Maynard 3-16, Cheek 1-8.
West Carter rushing: Crampton 24-232, Bond 1-13, Estepp 1-1.
Martin County passing: Maynard 0 of 2.
West Carter passing: Estepp 4 of 7 for 92 yards.
Martin County receiving: None.
West Carter receiving: Crampton 1-68, Wilson 1-11, McGlone 1-7, Bond 1-6.
Scott 27, Boyd County 16
CANNONSBURG The host Lions picked up a safety in the second quarter to take a 9-7 lead on Friday night in a game they had to have for playoff hopes.
But the Eagles tallied in the closing minutes of the first half on Gus Howlett’s 26-yard pass to Riley Huff, starting a string of 20 straight Scott points.
Rhett Holbrook ran for a touchdown and threw another one, a 30-yarder to Josh Thornton, for Boyd County (3-6, 0-3 Class 4A, District 6).
Camaron Collins rushed for 144 yards for the Lions and Boyd County generated three Scott turnovers, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Lions from being eliminated from playoff contention.
Boyd County can tie Harrison County for the No. 4 playoff spot if it beats Rowan County on Friday, but the Thorobreds hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 42-41 win over the Lions on Sept. 24 in Cynthiana.
Bennie Hill ran for 119 yards and a touchdown for Scott (6-2, 3-0 district) and Howlett completed 13 of 19 passes for 173 yards and touchdowns to Huff and Nolan Hunter. Howlett also ran for 64 yards and a TD.
Scott hosts Holmes on Friday with home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs on the line. An Eagles loss and a Rowan County win over the Lions would create a three-way tie for the top seed to be broken by RPI.
SCOTT 7 7 7 6 — 27
BOYD CO. 0 9 0 7 — 16
FIRST QUARTER
S — Bennie Hill 4 run (Luke Iden kick), 6:18
SECOND QUARTER
BC — Rhett Holbrook 3 run (Cole Thompson kick), 9:05
BC — Safety, 4:34
S — Riley Huff 26 pass from Gus Howlett (Iden kick), 1:17
THIRD QUARTER
S — Howlett 3 run (Iden kick), 7:38
FOURTH QUARTER
S — Nolan Hunter 30 pass from Howlett (pass fails), 7:11
BC — Josh Thornton 30 pass from Holbrook (Thompson kick), 3:28
S BC
First Downs 16 10
Rushes-Yards 29-183 42-185
Comp-Att-Int 13-19-2 4-7-0
Passing Yards 167 49
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts-Avg. 1-48.0 6-34.3
Penalties-Yards 9-75 12-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Scott rushing: Hill 13-119, Howlett 11-64, Meyer 1-2.
Boyd County rushing: Collins 18-144, Meade 7-18, D. Thompson 3-7, Barrett 5-10, R. Holbrook 7-4, Thacker 1-2, Wheeler 1-0.
Scott passing: Howlett 13 of 19 for 173 yards, 2 interceptions.
Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 4 of 7 for 49 yards.
Scott receiving: Huff 4-73, Hunter 4-63, Henderson 2-19, Johnson 1-10, Patterson 1-10, Giffen 1-(-2).
Boyd County receiving: Thornton 2-33, T. Holbrook 1-9, Collins 1-7.