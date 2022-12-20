ALBANY Morgan County and Monterey, Tennessee, combined for a furious finish in the two teams’ opener at the Twin Lakes Holiday Classic at Clinton County.
The Cougars tallied 37 points in the fourth quarter and it was just enough to outlast the Wildcats for a 94-93 victory on Monday night.
Cameron Adams posted 22 points to lead Morgan County (7-1). Cody Dagnan finished with 19 points and Gaitlin Griffith recorded 18. Preston Hoskins contributed 15 points. Eli Griffith had 11.
Monterey (11-2) had four players in double figures. Brandon Dillion ended the game with 26 points, Weston Clough amassed 13 and Collin Fowler added 11.
MORGAN CO. 28 11 18 37 — 94
MONTEREY 32 11 15 35 — 93
Morgan County (94) — E. Griffith 11, Gaitlin Griffith 18, Adams 22, Hoskins 15, Spencer 6, Dagnan 19, Justice 3. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (E. Griffith, G. Griffith 2, Adams, Hoskins 4, Dagnan 2) FT: 18-30. Fouls: 27.
Monterey (93) — Dillion 26, Moriette 34, Borias, Fowler 11, Clough 13, Roberson, Tyson 9. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Moriette 3, Fowler 2, Cliough 2, Tyson) FT: 25-34. Fouls: 22.