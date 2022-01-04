OLIVE HILL Landon Nichols scored 35 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as West Carter busted out with a 22-point second quarter to get past Morgan County, 70-59, in 62nd District boys seeding action on Tuesday night at John “Hop” Brown Court.
Jackson Bond totaled 13 points, connecting on three 3-pointers, and Sam Jones chipped in 10 for the Comets (4-6, 1-0 district seeding).
Preston Hoskins dropped in 19 points to lead the Cougars (1-10, 0-2 district seeding). He was one of four Morgan County players in double figures, joined by Allen Justice (13 points) and Chance Wright and Logan Spencer (10 apiece).
MORGAN CO. 15 15 13 16 — 59
W. CARTER 14 22 13 21 — 70
Morgan County (59) — Justice 13, Salyer 4, Wright 10, Hoskins 19, Spencer 10, Lindon 3, Trusty. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Hoskins 4, Salyer). FT: 12-17. Fouls: 18.
West Carter (70) — Dailey 2, Bond 13, Nichols 35, Jones 10, Boggs 3, McGlone 5, Rayburn 2, Fuston. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Bond 3). FT: 25-30. Fouls: 16.