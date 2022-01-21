SANDY HOOK West Carter forced 17 turnovers and added a stellar night at the free throw line to defeat Elliott County, 59-47, in a 62nd District contest on Friday. night.
The Comets outscored the Lions, 14-7, in the final frame to pull away for the victory.
West Carter (8-6, 2-0 district seeding) placed three players in double figures. Landon Nichols led the way with 22 points. Jackson Bond added 15 and Brett Dailey tallied 13.
Nathan Sturgill and Eli Griffith each had 16 points for Elliott County (10-5, 1-1).
W. CARTER 13 15 17 14 — 59
ELLIOTT CO. 9 12 19 7 — 47
West Carter (59)—Dailey 13, Bond 15, Nichols 22, Jones, Boggs 6, Fuston, McGlone 3. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Dailey 3, Bond 2, McGlone) FT: 13-15. Fouls: 10.
Elliott County (47)—E. Griffith 16, Adams 5, Whitney, Sturgill 16, Buckner 8, Fannin 2, Brickey. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (E. Griffith, Adams, Sturgill, Buckner) FT: 4-5. Fouls: 13.
GIRLS
Paintsville 56
Magoffin Co. 28
SALYERSVILLE Paintsville recorded 10 3-pointers as it cruised to a win over Magoffin County on Friday night.
Kyle Kinner connected on four triples. Emilea Preece and Camryn Helton each hit two long balls for the Tigers.
Kinner led all scorers with 20 points. Preece netted 16 points and Helton accrued eight for Paintsville (11-6, 3-1district seeding).
Karah Lafferty finished with 16 points for the Hornets (2-17).
PAINTSVILLE 14 13 15 14 — 56
MAGOFFIN CO. 6 10 8 4 — 28
Paintsville (56) — Helton 8, Kinner 20, Hyden 4, Mulcahy 3, Preece 16, Baldwin, Howard 5, Skaggs. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Helton 2, Kinner 4, Mulcahy, Preece 2, Howard) FT: 10-11. Fouls: 13.
Magoffin County (28) — McCarty 6, Mullis 5, Barnett 2, Lafferty 11, Risner 2, Williams 2, Reed. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Lafferty) FT: 7-17. Fouls: 9