OLIVE HILL West Carter didn’t just make a playoff push.
The Comets got a big push up front to do it.
West Carter rushed for 412 yards — 304 of them by Cole Crampton — and came back from a two-point halftime deficit to top East Ridge, 33-14, on Friday night at Michael Ed Blankenship Memorial Field.
The Comets thus claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in Class 2A, District 8, which would have gone to the winner. The Warriors’ playoff drought stretches to four seasons.
Down 14-12 at intermission, West Carter went ahead to stay on Crampton’s 64-yard scoring run — his third of the night — just under three minutes into the third quarter.
The Comets’ Dwaylon Dean supplied touchdown runs of 55 and 12 yards in the fourth quarter as West Carter pulled away.
Dean finished with 89 yards on nine totes for the Comets (2-7, 2-3 district), who will travel to Breathitt County in the first round of the postseason on Nov. 4. They first host Russell in the regular-season finale on Friday.
Dylan Burdine threw for 215 yards, one interception and scoring passes to Steven Layne and Brad Howell for East Ridge (3-6, 1-4 district).
The Warriors’ Isaiah Adkins ran 13 times for 105 yards and Burdine added 78 yards on 13 carries.
Gabe Mullins caught two passes for 68 yards and Brad Howell added three receptions for 48 yards.
E. RIDGE 8 6 0 0 — 14
W. CARTER 12 0 8 13 — 33
FIRST QUARTER
WC — Cole Crampton 2 run (kick fails), 10:49
ER — Steven Layne 15 pass from Dylan Burdine (Isaiah Adkins pass from Burdine), 9:19
WC — Crampton 6 run (pass fails), 6:17
SECOND QUARTER
ER — Brad Howell 30 pass from Burdine (run fails), 4:04
THIRD QUARTER
WC — Crampton 64 run (Kale Back run), 9:18
FOURTH QUARTER
WC – Dwaylon Dean 55 run (run fails), 5:10
WC – Dean 12 run (Wyatt Martin kick), 3:17
ER WC
First Downs 14 23
Rushes-Yards 33-145 40-412
Comp-Att-Int 12-24-1 4-11-0
Passing Yards 168 52
Fumbles Lost 1 0
Penalties-Yards 6-70 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
East Ridge rushing: I. Adkins 13-105, Burdine 13-78, Layne 5-18, Howell 1-7, Mullins 1-2.
West Carter rushing: Crampton 26-304, Dean 9-89, Back 3-17, Flannery 2-2.
East Ridge passing: Burdine 14 of 23 for 215 yards, 1 interception.
West Carter passing: Back 4 of 11 for 52 yards.
East Ridge receiving: Mullins 2-68, Howell 3-48, Mason 2-38, I. Adkins 3-38, Layne 2-20, Robinson 1-9, Burdine 1-(-6).
West Carter receiving: Greene 1-20, Crampton 1-14, Tackett 1-12, Fields 1-6.
Ironton 42, Portsmouth 7
PORTSMOUTH The Fighting Tigers didn’t just win their fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference title on Friday.
Ironton did it by making it a quartet of consecutive clean sweeps through the OVC, and in dominant fashion. Tayden Carpenter threw for six touchdowns as the visiting Fighting Tigers rolled the rival Trojans, who would have claimed a tie for the league title and held the tiebreaker with a win.
It never came close to that. Carpenter hit Landen Wilson with a 5-yard scoring pass just 97 seconds in, and he threw three more — two to Ty Perkins and one to Braden Schreck – in the second frame.
Carpenter was 12 of 17 for 189 yards for Ironton (10-0, 7-0 OVC), which won its 27th consecutive conference outing.
Perkins caught five passes for 98 yards and Aiden Young pulled in three for 73 yards. Perkins and Wilson each had two TD receptions. Young’s 50-yard touchdown catch from Carpenter closed the scoring with 6:09 to play.
Evan Williams was perfect on her six extra-point attempts.
Brenden Truett ran for a 10-yard score in the fourth quarter for the only Trojans (6-2, 5-2 OVC) TD.
Tyler Duncan hit 20 of 33 passes for 156 yards and was picked off twice.
Chase Heiland had 55 yards receiving.
IRONTON 7 21 7 7 — 42
PORTSMOUTH 0 0 0 7 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
I — Landen Wilson 5 pass from Tayden Carpenter (Evan Williams kick), 10:23
SECOND QUARTER
I — Ty Perkins 23 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 11:52
I — Perkins 23 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 1:30
I — Braden Schreck 10 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), :14
THIRD QUARTER
I — Wilson 5 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 4:24
FOURTH QUARTER
P — Brenden Truett 10 run (Zach Roth kick), 8:08
I — Aiden Young 50 pass from Carpenter (Williams kick), 6:09
I P
First Downs 11 16
Rushes-Yards 18-111 27-26
Comp-Att-Int 12-18-0 20-33-2
Passing Yards 189 156
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Penalties-Yards 5-56 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Ironton rushing: Keyes 9-40, Carpenter 2-35, Thacker 2-18, Wilson 1-10, Felder 1-4, Terry 1-3, Copas 2-1.
Portsmouth rushing: Truett 9-32, Hammond 13-24, N. Heiland 1-10, Pendleton 2-5, T. Duncan 2-(-45).
Ironton passing: Carpenter 12 of 17 for 189 yards, Schreck 0 of 1.
Portsmouth passing: T. Duncan 20 of 33 for 156 yards, 2 interceptions.
Ironton receiving: Perkins 5-98, Young 3-73, Wilson 2-10, Schreck 1-10, Terry 1-(-1).
Portsmouth receiving: C. Heiland 5-55, N. Heiland 6-36, Hammond 4-35, Pendleton 4-24, J. Duncan 1-6.
Lawrence County 49, Floyd Central 28
EASTERN The Bulldogs and the Jaguars both pounded the ground game on Friday night.
By the final gun, it was simply a pounding, although it didn’t start out that way.
Visiting Lawrence County had already clinched the Class 3A, District 8 title coming in, while winless Floyd Central had already been eliminated from playoff contention. That didn’t stop the Jaguars from scoring first, on Sheston Johnson’s 37-yard run just over four minutes in, nor from leading deep into the second quarter.
But the Bulldogs closed on a 35-7 run, begun on Cody Crum’s 13-yard scoring run with 1:25 to play in the first half.
Dylan Ferguson added a 10-yard touchdown rush – his third – at the 9:39 mark of the third frame. Ryan Marcum and Crum added third-quarter TD bursts and Logan Ratliff caught Talan Pollock’s 26-yard scoring reception with 3:15 to play.
Logan Southers hit all seven extra points he tried for Lawrence County (8-1, 4-0 district).
Crum ran for 177 yards and two scores, Marcum chipped in 123 yards and a TD and Ferguson amassed 120 yards and three house calls.
Ratliff caught two passes for 46 yards and a score.
Max Martin ran for 72 yards and a touchdown for Floyd Central (0-9, 0-4 district). Blake Adams netted 63 yards and a score, Johnson delivered 43 yards and a TD and Shelton collected 42 yards and one trip to paydirt.
Seven players rushed for at least one touchdown and earned at least 40 rushing yards.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 14 21 7 — 49
F. CENTRAL 14 7 7 0 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
FC — Sheston Johnson 37 run (run fails), 7:41
LC — Dylan Ferguson 5 run (Logan Southers kick), 4:09
FC — Max Martin 46 run (Bryce Thacker run), 2:34
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Ferguson 8 run (Southers kick), 11:54
FC — Blake Adams 19 run (BJ Peterson kick), 6:38
LC — Cody Crum 13 run (Southers kick), 1:25
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Ferguson 10 run (Southers kick), 9:39
LC — Ryan Marcum 10 run (Southers kick), 6:43
FC — Colt Shelton 15 run (Peterson kick), 1:23
LC — Crum 18 run (Southers kick), :07
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Logan Ratliff 26 pass from Talan Pollock (Southers kick), 3:15
LC FC
First Downs 22 18
Rushes-Yards 39-431 45-249
Comp-Att-Int 3-4-0 3-9-1
Passing Yards 69 52
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 1-32.0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Crum 11-177, Marcum 10-123, Ferguson 12-120, Pollock 4-11, Team 2-0.
Floyd Central rushing: Martin 12-72, Adams 12-63, Johnson 3-43, Shelton 11-42, Peterson 5-25, Buck 1-4, Team 1-0.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 3 of 4 for 69 yards.
Floyd Central passing: Martin 3 of 9 for 52 yards, 1 interception.
Lawrence County receiving: Ratliff 2-46, Gillispie 1-23.
Floyd Central receiving: Buck 1-29, Adams 1-18, Martin 1-5.