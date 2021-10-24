LICK CREEK Cole Crampton passed the 1,000-yard mark in impressive fashion on Friday night against East Ridge.
The West Carter junior broke the school’s single-game rushing record, accumulating 343 yards on the ground against the Warriors. Crampton also scored three touchdowns in the Comets’ 52-12 road win.
East Ridge (2-7, 0-5 Class 2A, District 8) grabbed an early 12-0 lead in the opening quarter with TDs from Gabe Mullins and Isaiah Adkins.
West Carter mounted a charge in the second quarter and vaulted ahead with four touchdowns, three through the air, by Jackson Bond and a pair of scoring runs from Eli Estepp and Crampton.
Crampton closed out the scoring with a pair of long touchdown dashes as the Comets pulled away with 21 fourth-quarter points. The junior’s season total stands at 1, 332 rushing yards.
Bond had 119 receiving yards on eight catches. Estepp added 136 passing yards.
West Carter (7-2, 5-0) earns the top seed and remains undefeated in the district play over the past three seasons. The Comets travel to Russell on Friday.
W. CARTER 7 18 6 21 — 52
E. RIDGE 12 0 0 0 — 12
FIRST QUARTER
ER—Gabe Mullins 3 runn (pass failed), 5:43
ER—Isaiah Adkins 7 pass from Dylan Burdine (pass failed), 3:13
WC—Eli Estepp 1 run (Isaac Bond kick), :35
SECOND QUARTER
WC—Jackson Bond 30 pass from Estepp (run failed), 7:58
WC—Cole Crampton 27 run (kick failed), 5:03
WC—Jackson Bond 24 pass from Estepp (run failed), :21
THIRD QUARTER
WC—Jackson Bond 36 pass from Estepp (pass failed), 5:14
FOURTH QUARTER
WC— Jackson Bond 8 run (Crampton pass from Estepp), 11:25
WC—Crampton 21 run (Isaac Bond kick), 7:25
WC—Crampton 33 run (kick failed), 1:38
WC EC
First Downs 26 15
Rushes-Yards 33-375 35-155
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 11-27-0
Passing Yards 133 157
Penalties-Yards 4-45 5-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 27-343, Bond 3-36, King 1-0, Estepp 2-(-4)
East Ridge rushing: Mullins 19-122, Burdine 11-61, Mason 3-15, Adkins 1-8.
West Carter passing: Estepp 9 of 15 for 136 yards.
East Ridge passing: Burdine 14 of 27 for 157 yards.
West Carter receiving: Bond 8-119, Fields 1-17.
East Ridge receiving: Mason 8-62, Mullins 2-54, Adkins 2-22, Smallwood 2-17.
Lawrence County 47
Floyd Central 7
LOUISA Blue Fletcher had visiting Floyd Central seeing red on Friday night.
The senior running back found the end zone four times against the Jaguars as the Bulldogs ended district play with a convincing win.
Fletcher needed just eight carries to record 113 yards. Douglas Hall led the Lawrence County (7-2, 3-1 Class 3A, District 8) rushing attack with 149 yards and a touchdown.
The Dawgs scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters and built a sizeable lead in the second half. Lawson Baisden recorded a 20-yard touchdown run and Alex Strickland scooped up a fumble on defense and returned it to the house.
Floyd Central falls to 2-8 and 0-4 in district play.
Lawrence County will be the No. 2 seed and host Magoffin County in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs close out the regular season at Raceland on Friday.
F. CENTRAL 0 0 0 7 — 7
LAWRENCE CO. 14 14 12 7 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
LC—Blue Fletcher 16 run (kick failed)
LC—Fletcher 54 run (Dylan Ferguson pass from Alex Strickland)
SECOND QUARTER
LC—Fletcher 16 run (kick failed)
LC—Strickland 47 fumble return (Kaden Gillispie run)
THIRD QUARTER
LC—Douglas Hall 3 run (run failed)
LC—Fletcher 12 run (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
FC—Max Martin 12 run (BJ Peterson kick)
LC—Baisden 20 run (Logan Southers kick)
FC LC
First Downs 12 18
Rushes-Yards 38-142 28-364
Comp-Att-Int 4-8-0 1-1-0
Passing Yards 31 6
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Punts-Avg. 2-20.5 0-0
Penalties-Yards 0-0 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Floyd Central rushing: Martin 10-73, Adams 14-50, S. Johnson 5-15, J. Johnson 5-12, Thacker 3-11, Rogers 1-6.
Lawrence County rushing: Hall 9-149, Fletcher 8-113, Ferguson 4-35, Baisden 2-29, Strickland 3-28, Marcum 1-9, Horn 1-1.
Floyd Central passing: Martin 4 for 8 for 31 yards.
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 1 of 1 for 6 yards.
Floyd Central receiving: Buck 2-16, Shelton 1-8, Peterson 1-7.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 1-6.