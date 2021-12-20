MOUNT WASHINGTON Russell could not overcome a cold shooting night in the opening round of the Queen of the Commonwealth at Bullitt East.
The Red Devils were 14 of 44 (31.8%) from the field against Christian Academy-Louisville on Sunday night. Russell faced a 36-21 deficit late in the third quarter before its rally fell short in a 47-37 Centurions win.
Jaya McClure nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Christian Academy-Louisville (8-2). Savannah Gardner netted 14.
Shaelyn Steele guided Russell (7-2) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Bella Quinn tallied 10 points and Campbell Jachimczuk added five.
The Red Devils will compete at the Battle of the Borders in Charleston on Dec. 29 against Woodrow Wilson, W. Va.
RUSSELL 9 10 6 12 — 37
CA-LOUISVILLE 13 15 10 9 — 47
Russell (37)—Adkins 4, Steele 16, Quinn 10, Atkins, Jachimczuk 5, Sanders 2, Darnell, Oborne. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (Quinn 2, Jachimczuk) FT: 6-8. Fouls: 19.
Christian Aca. Louisville (47)—Gardner 14, Kincaid 5, Daniels 2, McClure 17, Embry 3, Allen, Duck, Moore 6. 3-Pt FGs: 3 (McClure 3) FT: 10-18. Fouls: 11.