VERO BEACH, Fla. Bullitt East pushed a run across in the fifth inning and it proved to be the winning tally in a 2-1 victory over Greenup County.
Each team scored a run in the third frame in a pitcher’s duel between the Musketeers’ Jonah Gibson and the Chargers’ Cole Knieriem. Kendall Henson came on in relief for Bullitt East (8-6) and pitched three scoreless inning to become the pitcher of record.
Carson Bryant recorded a double and drove in a run for the Chargers. Luke Renfro added an RBI.
Brock Kitchen, Carson Wireman, Dakota Tuel, Jack Gullett and Matthew Boggs each put a hit in the scorebook for Greenup County (9-4). Kitchen knocked in the lone run for the Musketeers.
GREENUP CO. 001 000 0 — 1 5 0
B. EAST 001 010 X — 2 8 1
Gibson and Bays; Knieriem, Henson (5) and Langdon. W—Henson. L—Gibson. 2B—Lewis (BE), Bryant (BE).