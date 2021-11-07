Staff report
LOUISA Now for the big one.
Lawrence County did its part to earn a second shot at Belfry by beating Magoffin County, 47-6, at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium on Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A, District 8 playoffs.
The Bulldogs (8-3) led 40-0 at halftime and outgained the Hornets (6-4) 365 yards to 67 despite running seven fewer offensive plays than Magoffin County.
Three Lawrence County backs surpassed 100 yards on the ground. Dylan Ferguson picked up 136 yards on eight carries, Douglas Hall netted 110 yards on eight totes and Blue Fletcher delivered 106 yards on nine carries.
Fletcher ran for two touchdowns and Ferguson and Hall chipped in one TD apiece. Kaden Gillispie, Alex Strickland and Cody Crum also made house calls.
The Bulldogs put up their first three TDs in a span of 4:07 in the first quarter.
Ferguson broke the plane from 10 yards out, Fletcher tallied from 34 yards away and Gillispie added a 3-yarder with 60 seconds to go in the first frame.
Lawrence County kept scoring in bunches in the second quarter. A minute and nine seconds after Strickland’s 1-yard TD plunge, Hall found paydirt from 25 yards out.
The Bulldogs and Hornets combined for negative-1 yard of passing. Lawrence County’s defense harassed Magoffin County into a 4-of-19 night and five interceptions in addition to a sixth takeaway on a fumble recovery.
Lucas Litteral ended the shutout, getting Magoffin County on the board with a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:39 remaining.
Next up for Lawrence County is Belfry in the district final. The Pirates topped Pike County Central, 57-0, on Friday.
Belfry beat the Bulldogs, 42-13, on Oct. 15 on Pond Creek.
Magoffin County posted its best record since going 7-5 in 2014.
MAGOFFIN CO. 0 0 0 6 — 6
LAWRENCE CO. 19 21 7 0 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 10 run (Logan Southers kick), 5:07
LC — Blue Fletcher 34 run (kick fails), 2:23
LC — Kaden Gillispie 3 run (run fails), 1:00
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Alex Strickland 1 run (kick fails), 9:19
LC — Douglas Hall 25 run (Hall run), 8:10
LC — Cody Crum 22 run (Southers kick), 2:30
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Fletcher 15 run (Southers kick), 7:45
FOURTH QUARTER
MC — Lucas Litteral 5 run (pass fails), 1:39
MC LC
First Downs 7 17
Rushes-Yards 24-62 33-371
Comp-Att-Int 1-3-0 4-19-5
Passing Yards 5 (-6)
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-33.5 2-21.5
Penalties-Yards 3-25 9-105
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Magoffin County rushing: L. Litteral 8-23, Lafferty 6-17, Sparks 7-16, McCarty 2-8, Allen 1-(-2).
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 8-136, Hall 8-110, Fletcher 9-106, Crum -18, A. Strickland 3-3, Gillispie 1-3, Baisden 2-(-5).
Magoffin County passing: L. Litteral 4 of 18 for 5 yards, 4 interceptions; Lafferty 0 of 1, 1 interception.
Lawrence County passing: A. Strickland 1 of 3 for (-6) yards.
Magoffin County receiving: C. Litteral 1-5, Standifer 1-1, Sparks 2-(-1).
Lawrence County receiving: Gillispie 1-(-6).