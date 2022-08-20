CYNTHIANA Lawrence County followed its longest bus trip of the regular season by staying on the ground.
The Bulldogs rushed for 346 of their 348 yards and every scoring play in a 36-0 running-clock victory in their lidlifter at Harrison County on Friday night.
Ryan Marcum ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries, Cody Crum picked up 99 yards and a TD on 10 totes and Dylan Ferguson ran 13 times for 67 yards and a score. Quarterback Talon Pollock ran for 41 yards and a house call on four carries.
Lawrence County (1-0) outrushed the Thorobreds 346 yards to 19, limiting Harrison County to 1.1 yards per rush while picking up an average of 7.5 yards per carry. And the Bulldogs amassed 23 first downs to the Thorobreds' six.
Harrison County (0-1) did outpass Lawrence County 141 yards to 2. Quarterback Kaydon Custard hit on 14 of 23 attempts, with one interception.
Lawrence County led 14-0 at intermission and blew it open with three touchdowns in a span of just over eight minutes in the second half. Ferguson and Crum punched in scoring runs in the third frame, and Marcum hit paydirt for the second time with 10:47 to play. Kaden Gillispie converted the two-pointer to start the rolling clock.
Harrison County was penalized 12 times for 115 yards, while Lawrence County committed five infractions for 60 yards.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 7 14 8 — 36
HARRISON CO. 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Ryan Marcum 2 run (Logan Southers kick), 2:11
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Talon Pollock 6 run (Southers kick), :18
THIRD QUARTER
LC — Dylan Ferguson 2 run (Southers kick), 6:59
LC — Cody Crum 1 run (Southers kick), 4:10
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Marcum 4 run (Kaden Gillispie run), 10:47
LC HC
First Downs 23 6
Rushes-Yards 46-346 18-19
Comp-Att-Int 1-6-0 14-23-1
Passing Yards 2 141
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-33.0 2-38.5
Penalties-Yards 5-60 12-115
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Marcum 10-109, Crum 10-99, Ferguson 13-67, Pollock 4-41, Gillispie 2-11, Baisden 3-10, Collinsworth 2-9, Team 2-0.
Harrison County rushing: Feeback 5-13, Mitchell 2-5, Custard 11-1.
Lawrence County passing: Pollock 1 of 6 for 2 yards.
Harrison County passing: Custard 14 of 23 for 141 yards, 1 interception.
Lawrence County receiving: Crum 1-2.
Harrison County receiving: Conway 3-50, J. White 4-48, B. Grubb 1-26, Feeback 3-15, Lewis 1-5, Sexton 1-0, Mitchell 1-(-3).
Lewis County 40
Morgan County 14
VANCEBURG The host Lions returned two kicks for touchdowns in the first quarter and kept on going en route to their first season-opening victory since 2013.
Austin Howard took the opening kickoff back to the house and ran 11 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns to garner MVP honors.
“I have to continue to live up to that performance going forward and continue to improve on things I didn’t do so well last season," Howard told The Ledger Independent.
Ayden Cooper threw for 185 yards and two TDs and rushed for 46 yards to be named Offensive Player of the Game. Jaxon Rister, who caught one of Cooper's scoring strikes, was Defensive Player of the Game.
Braedyn McGlone took a first-quarter Cougars punt back for a touchdown and Trey Gerike caught three passes for 57 yards and a score for the Lions, who led 33-0 at halftime.
It was Lewis County's (1-0) first game and first victory under new coach Gene Peterson, a northeastern Kentucky veteran.
Morgan County (0-1) quarterback Bradley Nickell ran for 80 yards and two second-half touchdowns on 12 carries.
MORGAN CO. 0 0 8 6 — 14
LEWIS CO. 21 12 0 7 — 40
FIRST QUARTER
LC — Austin Howard kickoff return (kick), 11:46
LC — Jaxon Rister pass from Ayden Cooper (kick), 7:42
LC — Braedyn McGlone punt return (kick), 3:44
SECOND QUARTER
LC — Trey Gerike pass from Cooper (kick fails), 1:42
LC — Howard run (kick fails), :30
THIRD QUARTER
MC — Bradley Nickell run (pass), 4:10
FOURTH QUARTER
LC — Howard run (kick), 7:34
MC — Nickell run (run fails), 3:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Morgan County rushing: B. Nickell 12-80, Cantrell 4-39, Standafer 10-30, Adkins 1-11, Rodgers 4-9, Justice 1-8, J. Nickell 7-7, Wright 2-7.
Lewis County rushing: Howard 11-121, Cooper 7-46, Farris 2-13, Gum 1-5.
Morgan County passing: B. Nickell 33 yards.
Lewis County passing: Cooper 185 yards.
Morgan County receiving: J. Nickell 1-17, Standafer 1-16.
Lewis County receiving: Gerike 3-57, McGlone 3-27, Howard 1-22, Rister 1-20.