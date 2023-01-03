EASTERN Lawrence County’s girls overwhelmed Belfry at the beginning of each half to cruise to a 68-35 victory in the quarterfinals of the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament on Tuesday night at Floyd Central.
Kensley Feltner pitched in 32 points and Sophie Adkins delivered 15 for the Bulldogs (10-3), who won their fourth straight.
Lawrence County outscored the Pirates (7-6) 20-5 in the first quarter and 27-10 in the third frame.
Clara McNamee dropped in 16 points to pace Belfry.
The Bulldogs went 15 for 24 from the foul line, while the Pirates made 3 of 7 charity tosses.
Lawrence County dropped in nine 3-pointers to Belfry’s zero.
The Bulldogs meet Magoffin County in the semifinals on Thursday.
LAWRENCE CO. 20 9 27 12 — 68
BELFRY 5 11 10 9 — 35
Lawrence County (68) — Feltner 32, Curnutte 4, Ward 8, Adkins 15, Holt 1, Maynard 3, Patton 5, Nelson, Stafford, Artrip, See, Kitts, Fitzpatrick. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Adkins 3, Feltner 2, Ward 2, Maynard, Patton). FT: 15-24. Fouls: 9.
Belfry (35) — Stanley 6, Warren 2, McNamee 16, Coley 4, Maynard 3, Deboard 1, Oliver 2, Meade 1, Thornsbury, Hairston. 3-Pt. FG: None. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
Fairview 85 Adams Co. Christian (Ohio) 26
WEST UNION, Ohio The visiting Eagles led the host Eagles 42-9 at intermission en route to their third game in their last four outings.
Bubba Day scored 21 points, Tanner Johnson netted 19 and Mitch Cox collected 12 for Fairview (5-6). Ten Eagles scored, and Fairview connected on 10 triples.
Mason Williams produced 11 points for Adams County Christian.
Fairview (85) — Smith 9, Johnson 19, Adams 8, Day 21, Ca. Harper 2, Spates-Olds 3, Cox 12, Reihs 2, Kouns 5, Turner 2. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Smith 2, Johnson 3, Day, Spates-Olds, Cox 2, Kouns). FT: 3-4. Fouls: 6.