ASHLAND Bill Bradley reached another milestone on Saturday night.
Ashland jumped out to a 25-5 advantage, and cruised to a 69-22 victory at Anderson Gym.
The victory was No. 400 for Bradley, who will retire at season’s end after 21 years at Ashland and 42 seasons coaching basketball.
Bradley wanted to celebrate his seniors’ accomplishments after the game.
“It happening on Senior Night made it an absolutely perfect scenario,” Bradley said. “The niceties for seniors before the game were perfect. The team played great, and the little ceremony they had for me after the game capped it off.”
The Kittens honored their three seniors before the game, Mikayla Martin, Lindsay Wallenfelsz and Casey Wallenfelsz, but it was the underclassman that supplied the offensive firepower against the Raiders.
Kenleigh Woods led all scorers with 23 points for Ashland (17-4). Ella Sellars also reached double figures with 16 points.
Mikayla Martin chipped in nine.
Mikayla Waggoner had 14 points for East Carter (2-21).
E. CARTER 5 7 5 4 — 22
ASHLAND 25 17 14 13 — 69
East Carter (22) — Moore 2, Waggoner 14, Marcum, Adams, Rutledge, Tillier, Boggs 2, Tussey 3, Hall. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Tussey) FT: 4-10. Fouls: 10.
Ashland (69) — Woods 23, L. Wallenfelsz 6, C. Wallenfelsz 3, Sellars 16, Martin 9, J. Gulley 5, Robinson 2, Thomas 2, A. Gulley, Rogers 4, Duckwiler, Black. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Woods, Sellars 2, J. Gulley, L. Wallenfelsz 2, C. Wallenfelsz) FT: 6-8. Fouls: 15.
Boyd Co. 78
Assumption 60
LOUISVILLE Audrey Biggs posted her 1,000th career point against Assumption on Saturday at the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout at Butler.
The sophomore posted a 30-point night to lead three Boyd County (15-9) players in double figures. Taylor Bartrum netted 19 points and Jasmine Jordan added 18.
Biggs drained three triples in the Lions victory. Bartrum splashed a pair from downtown.
Geriann Ackerman hits four 3-pointers and collected 15 points to lead the Rockets (18-9). Delaney Cooper contributed 14 points.
BOYD CO. 12 23 20 23 — 78
ASSUMPTION 8 10 24 18 — 60
Boyd County (78) — Bartrum 19, S. Stevens 4, Jordan 18, Biggs 30, Stewart 6, Ray, Opell, Moore 3. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Bartrum 2, Moore, Biggs 3) FT: 22-25. Fouls: 20.
Assumption (60) — Gandolfo 3, White 8, Thompson 9, Cooper 14, Ackerman 15, Campisano 1, O’Neill 2, Morris 8. 3-Pt FGs: 8 (Gandolfo, White, Ackerman 4, Morris 2) FT: 20-34. Fouls: 21.
Russell 78
Butler 49
LOUISVILLE Russell powered past host Butler for a convincing victory at the Statewide Mortgage Valentine Shootout on Saturday.
The Red Devils outscored the Bearettes, 30-7, in the second quarter en route to a 47-20 halftime lead.
Shaelyn Steele tallied 24 points to lead Russell (21-5). Campbell Jachimczuk hit four 3s for 12 points. Gabby Oborne and Jenna Adkins each had 10.
Tamesha Dozier recorded 25 points for Butler (9-15).
RUSSELL 17 30 12 15 — 78
BUTLER 13 7 16 13 — 49
Russell (78) — Adkins 10, Steele 24, Quinn 7, Atkins 2, Jachimczuk 12, Sanders 7, Oborne 10, Smith 2. 3-Pt FGs: 9 (Steele 2, Sanders, Oborne 2, Jachimczuk 4) FT: 5-9. Fouls: 11.
Butler (49) — Dozier 25, Russell, Floyd 4, Harris 3, White 7, Haskins, Gober 5, Bradley. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Dozier, Gober) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 9.
Elliott Co. 56
Raceland 46
RACELAND Elliott County found success at the free throw line to fend off Raceland for a road victory on Saturday.
The Lions made 15 of their 18 attempts at the charity stripe and held a 12-point advantage at the line in a close contest against the Rams.
Elliott County (9-10) placed a pair of players in double figures. Molly Howard led the way with 19 points. Katie Adkins netted 14 points.
Nim Mayard and Raegan Mackie each racked up 11 points to lead Raceland (12-17).
ELLIOTT CO. 14 12 16 14 — 56
RACELAND 12 7 13 14 — 46
Elliott County (56) — Howard 19, Whitt 5, Ison 7, Sturgill 4, Adkins 14, Hamilton 7, Sturgill. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Howard 4, Whitt, Ison, Adkins) FT: 15-18. Fouls: 8.
Raceland (46) — Maynard 11, Broughton 8, Mackie 11, Picklesimer 4, Hapney 7, Boggs 3, Gartin 2, Thomas, Lacks, Burney. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Maynard, Broughton 2, Mackie 2, Hapney, Boggs) FT: 3-4. Fouls: 17.
BOYS
Boyd Co. 70
Montgomery Co. 45
SUMMIT It was a close game at halftime, but Boyd County used a productive second half to pull away from Montgomery County for a win on Saturday.
The Lions led 21-19 at intermission and outscored the Indians, 49-16, in the final two quarters.
Cole Hicks put on a shooting display with seven 3-pointers. He finished with 25 points to lead Boyd County (19-4). Rheyce Deboard posted 17 points and Jason Ellis chipped in 14.
Montgomery County (10-14) got 12 points from Breccan Decker and 10 points from Trey Carroll.
MONT. CO. 11 8 8 18 — 45
BOYD CO. 13 8 26 23 — 70
Montgomery County (45) — Carroll 10, Hatten, Fawns 6, Gentry 4, Stull, Decker 12, Caldwell 5, Thompson 7, Rose 1, Willoughby, Haddix, Klute, Johnson. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Carroll, Decker 2, Thompson 2) FT: 6-10. Fouls: 10.
Boyd County (70) — Hicks 25, Ellis 14, Deboard 17, Jackson 2, A. Taylor 2, Spurlock 5, Holbrook, G. Taylor, Robertson 5, Crum, Brumfield. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Hicks 7, Deboard, Spurlock, Robertson) FT: 12-12. Fouls: 10.
Rowan Co. 70
Fairview 60
WESTWOOD Rowan County hits five treys in the third quarter to provide some separation against Fairview on Saturday.
Colby Wilburn hit all three of his triples in the frame and finished with 18 points as the Vikings claimed a win on the road.
Chase Alderman tallied 14 points and Cody Collins added 10 points for Rowan County (13-15).
Jaxon Manning amassed 22 points to lead Fairview (10-15). Tanner Johnson hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Steven Day added 15.
ROWAN CO. 6 21 23 20 — 70
FAIRVIEW 6 16 16 22 — 60
Rowan County (70) — Ingles 8, Collins 10, Alderman 14, Hammonds 4, Wilburn 18, Watson 6, Maxey 5, Gray 5, Lucas, Nordan, Horton, Mullen, Hampton, Parker, Winkleman, White. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Ingles 2, Wilburn 3, Maxey) FT: 8-14. Fouls: 11.
Fairview (60) — Johnson 20, Smith 1, Manning 22, Day 15, Mitchell 2, Caldwell, Tucker, Reihs, Harper. 3-Pt FGs: 6 (Johnson 4, Manning, Day) FT: 8-10. Fouls: 14.