CANNONSBURG Host Boyd County roughed up Lewis County for four runs in the bottom of the first inning on Tuesday for all the offense the Lady Lions needed in a 5-1 victory.
Sara Bays went 3 for 3 and Jaycie Goad was 2 for 3 for Boyd County. Bays, Kyli Kouns and Haylee Thornsberry each doubled.
Kylie Thompson got the victory for Boyd County (14-8 going into a game Thursday night at Raceland). She allowed three hits and registered five strikeouts.
Aubrey Hicks took the decision for Lewis County (14-5), which dropped its fourth straight on Wednesday against Fleming County, 17-1, after starting the season 14-1.
LEWIS CO. 000 000 1 — 1 3 2
BOYD CO. 401 000 0 — 5 9 2
Hicks and Tackett; Thompson and Kouns. W — Thompson. L — Hicks. 2B — Bays (BC), Kouns (BC), Thornsberry (BC).