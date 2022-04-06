MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Sara Bays kept fanning, and Boyd County kept winning.
The Lions junior struck out 10 Knox Central batters and Boyd County’s offense backed her well in a 10-2 victory on Wednesday at the Cal Ripken Experience.
Down 1-0 through three frames, the Lions struck for four runs in the top of the fourth and six more in the sixth to improve to 10-1.
Alex Blanton and Emily Shivel each had two hits for Boyd County. Kyli Kouns scored twice and doubled.
Bays allowed two runs on four hits, with 10 punchouts and a walk.
Jayme Swafford took the decision for the Panthers (7-4).
BOYD CO. 000 406 0 — 10 11 1
K. CENTRAL 001 001 0 — 2 4 1
Bays and Kouns; Swafford and Jackson. W — Bays. L — Swafford. 2B — Kouns (BC), Swafford (KC).
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
Rose Hill 5, Elliott County 4
ASHLAND The host Royals rallied from a 4-2 deficit entering the home half of the fifth inning with three runs to knock off the Lions on Tuesday in the consolation round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic.
Luke Pennington doubled twice and scored twice, and Chase Pennington added two runs for Rose Hill (2-3).
Chase Pennington was the pticher of record for the Royals. He started and went six innings, allowing four runs — two earned — on three hits. He fanned 11 Elliott County batters and walked five and pitched around four Rose Hill errors.
Christian Blevins pitched a scoreless seventh for a save. He fanned two Lions, working around a hit and a walk.
Nathaniel Buckner had two hits for Elliott County (5-6). Caleb McDaniels scored two runs.
Aaron Adams was saddled with the tough-luck loss. He went 4 2-3 frames and allowed five runs — four earned — with five hits, four walks and eight punchouts.
The teams are scheduled to meet again April 14 in Ashland and May 5 in Sandy Hook.
ELLIOTT CO. 010 210 0 — 4 4 0
ROSE HILL 200 030 X — 5 6 4
Adams, McDaniels (5) and Buckner; C. Pennington, Blevins (7) and Hensley. W — C. Pennington. L — Adams. Sv — Blevins. 2B — L. Pennington 2 (RHC).