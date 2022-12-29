WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. Boyd County built a bulge, so it had enough to hold off a rally.
The Lions outscored Bloomingdale, the undefeated and second-ranked team in Florida’s Class 6A, 29-17 in the middle two quarters of their game Wednesday night in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational’s Siesta Key Beach bracket.
That was enough to withstand the Bulls’ 19-12 run in the fourth frame as Boyd County staved off Bloomingdale, 56-50, at the Wiregrass Sports Complex.
Jasmine Jordan produced 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions (8-1). Taylor Bartrum pitched in 13 points and Emilee Neese netted 12.
Ava Knauer scored 20 points for Bloomingdale (14-1). She pitched in six 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter as the Bulls made their charge.
Izellah Kendrick dropped in 11 points for Bloomingdale.
BLOOMINGDALE 14 9 8 19 — 50
BOYD CO. 15 15 14 12 — 56
Bloomingdale (50) — Diallo 7, Mengel 3, Womack 2, Knauer 20, Kendrick 11, Vega 2, Perez 1, Wolff 4, Torres, Rodriguez, Wilson. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Knauer 6). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 15.
Boyd County (56) — Bartrum 13, S. Stevens 2, Opell 7, Jordan 22, Neese 12, J. Ray, Moore, Hamilton. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Bartrum 2, Jordan, Neese). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 12.
Paintsville 63, Fleming County 53
PAINTSVILLE The host Tigers already led 28-9 at intermission and outscored the Panthers 23-9 in the third frame to put it away in the City Between the Lakes Christmas Classic on Wednesday.
KK Vannoy and Emilea Preece totaled 12 points apiece for Paintsville (6-2). Kylie Kinner dropped in 11.
Kinner and Kali Mulcahy each made three 3-pointers.
Sadie Price netted 13 points for Fleming County (4-7).
FLEMING CO. 3 6 9 15 — 33
PAINTSVILLE 11 17 23 12 — 63
Fleming County (33) — Kelly 2, Jackson 6, S. Price 13, M. Price 5, Watson 7, Holland, Argo, Pease, Beckett. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (S. Price, M. Price, Watson). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 9.
Paintsville (63) — Helton 5, Keeton 2, Kinner 11, Vannoy 12, Mulcahy 9, S. Music 7, Preece 12, Howard 5, Williams, Ratliff, Porter, M. Music, Skaggs, Blankenship, Runyon, Jarrell. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Kinner 3, Mulcahy 3, Vannoy 2, Helton, S. Music). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 12.