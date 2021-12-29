CHARLESTON Boyd County got the best of both worlds on Wednesday night: the Lions got a crash course in late-game management, and they also won — and in significant fashion.
The Lions won their 500th game under 26th-year coach Pete Fraley, holding off a late charge from Capital (West Virginia), 66-65, at George Washington.
Fraley said he was so dialed into simply winning Wednesday that his daughter and assistant coach, Logan Fraley Wallace, reminded him of the occasion as Boyd County walked off the floor after the victory.
“I’ve had great coaches with me and really good players and administrative support,” Fraley said. “To stay at one place for 26 years, you’ve gotta have support. The administration that I’ve had at Boyd County has bene tremendous in helping that.
“I would name every assistant coach, but I’d leave one out, so I’ll just say all the assistant coaches (were important). I’ve been blessed to have really good players.”
Audrey Biggs led Boyd County (6-3) with 23 points, including 17 in the first half. Taylor Bartrum added 14 points and Emilee Neese dropped in 12, canning four 3-pointers.
Jasmine Jordan grabbed 15 rebounds and was one point from a double-double.
Fraley touted Biggs as “just a beast early in the game” and noted Bartrum’s steadiness.
Sophie Stevens, Isabella Opell, Jenna Stewart and McKenzie Moore chipped in big plays as well, Fraley said.
“They just played their tails off,” Fraley said of the Lions. “The kids are playing hard and we’re learning. When you can get a win out of it, it just makes it more special.”
Boyd County led 40-29 at halftime before the Cougars came roaring back. But the Lions held them off.
“We learned a lot tonight, from things that we did that we probably won’t need to do the next time,” Fraley said. “We need to hit some more free throws. We didn’t make any free throws down the stretch. But our kids were resilient. They hung in there.”
Kyra Brown scored 22 points, Natalyia Sayles added 17 and Talayah Boxley tallied 14 for Capital.
BOYD CO. 17 23 17 9 — 66
CAPITAL 16 13 21 15 — 65
Boyd County (66) — Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 2, Opell 3, Jordan 9, Neese 12, Biggs 23, Stewart 3, Moore. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Neese 4, Biggs 2, Bartrum 2, Opell, Stewart). FT: 6-16. Fouls: 15.
Capital (65) — Brown 22, Boxley 14, Bulger 3, Sayles 17, Bishop 2, Toombs 7. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Brown 3, Toombs 2, Bulger, Sayles). FT: 16-24. Fouls: 14.
West Carter 54, Paintsville 50
PAINTSVILLE The visiting Comets outscored the Tigers by 10 points in the second quarter to lead by eight points at halftime, then held off Paintsville’s charge down the stretch to prevail in the City Between the Lakes Classic.
Allie Stone pitched in a game-high 28 points for West Carter (9-3). Camryn Burton added 13 points, converting four 3-pointers. Stone added three treys.
Emilea Preece tallied 15 points and Ava Hyden added 12 for Paintsville (6-5). Hyden made three 3s.
The Comets won their fifth straight, including a 51-33 victory at City Between the Lakes co-host Johnson Central on Tuesday night.
W. CARTER 13 18 13 10 — 54
PAINTSVILLE 15 8 16 11 — 50
West Carter (54) — Stone 28, Middleton 8, M. Henderson 4, H. Henderson 1, Burton 13, Kinney, Nichols, Barker. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Burton 4, Stone 3, Middleton). FT: 14-21. Fouls: 18.
Paintsville (50) — Helton 9, Kinner 7, Hyden 12, Curnutte 7, Preece 15, Maynard, Mulcahy. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Hyden 3, Helton, Kinner, Curnutte, Preece). FT: 9-22. Fouls: 15.
BOYS
Fairview 47, Ironton St. Joe 37
WESTWOOD Even playing without star Jaxon Manning due to illness, the host Eagles took a 15-4 lead after one frame and kept control on Wednesday night.
Steven “Bubba” Day scored 18 points to pace Fairview (4-9). Tanner Johnson added 16.
Elijah Rowe netted 13 points to lead the Flyers, who trailed 23-11 at halftime.
ST. JOE 4 7 14 12 — 37
FAIRVIEW 15 8 11 13 — 47
Ironton St. Joe (37) — Neal 2, Mahlmeister 3, Rowe 13, Deboard 2, Johnson 5, Brown 4, McCloud 8, Medinger, Coleman, Rowe, Canter, Ford. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Rowe 4, Johnson). FT: 6-12. Fouls: 13.
Fairview (47) — Johnson 16, T. Smith 4, Caldwell 7, Day 18, Mitchell 2, Muncy, J. Harper, Terry, C. Harper, Sparks, Reihs, Mervilus. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Johnson 2, Caldwell). FT: 6-12. Fouls: 11.