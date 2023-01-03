EASTERN Two days after playing for one championship in Florida, Boyd County’s girls began pursuit of another in Floyd County on Monday night.
The Lions, fresh off a runner-up finish in the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational’s Siesta Key Breach bracket on New Year’s Eve, continued globetrotting to Floyd Central for their first foray into the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament on Monday.
There Boyd County outscored Pike County Central 19-6 in the second frame to pull away from a two-point deficit through one quarter and get going to a 66-46 victory in the tournament quarterfinals.
Jasmine Jordan and Emilee Neese scored 15 points apiece and Taylor Bartrum pitched in 15 for the Lions (10-2).
Neese connected on four of Boyd County’s six treys. The Hawks didn’t make a 3. And Boyd County was 12 for 17 from the foul line to Pike County Central’s 8-for-16 showing.
Emalie Tackett scored 20 for the Hawks (4-7) to lead all scorers.
The Lions advance to meet tournament host Floyd Central in the semifinals tonight.
Boyd County and Pike County Central faced off for the first time since Dec. 20, 2004.
PIKE CENTRAL 9 6 15 16 – 46
BOYD CO. 7 19 21 19 – 66
Pike County Central (46) – Tackett 20, Bowman 4, H. May 8, Hess 9, K. Hamilton 2, A. May 3, Stanley, Fleming, Johnson. 3-Pt. FG: None. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (66) – J. Ray 4, Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 7, Opell 7, Jordan 15, Neese 15, Moore 2, S. Gilbert 2, M. Stevens, Hamilton, G. Gilbert, A. Ray. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Neese 4, Bartrum, Opell). FT: 12-17. 16.
Fleming County 56, Bishop Brossart 49
FLEMINGSBURG The host Panthers broke away from a tied game through three quarters to earn a marquee non-region win on Monday.
Mallory Price scored eight of her 14 points, including two of her four triples, in the decisive fourth frame for Fleming County (5-8). Ariana Adams led the way with 17 points.
The Panthers were 18 for 23 from the charity stripe, while the Mustangs went 7 for 17.
Jill Planeaux dropped in 14 points to pace Bishop Brossart (9-5), which dropped its second straight after a string of five straight wins.
The Mustangs have played in three straight 10th Region Tournament semifinals and went to the Sweet Sixteen in 2021.
The Panthers and Mustangs met for the first time since Dec. 30, 2006. Fleming County had last beaten Bishop Brossart on Feb. 23, 2004, when the Panthers were still with the Mustangs in the 10th Region.
BROSSART 12 13 16 8 – 49
FLEMING CO. 9 17 15 15 – 56
Bishop Brossart (49) – Rowe 6, Meyers 7, M. Kramer 7, Planeaux 14, Lloyd 9, Hummel 4, Bertsch 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Rowe 2, Meyers, Lloyd). FT: 7-17. Fouls: 16.
Fleming County (56) – S. Price 7, Adams 17, Holland 4, Jackson 5, M. Price 14, Kelly 3, Watson 6. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (M. Price 4, Adams, Kelly). FT: 18-23. Fouls: 14.
BOYS
Pike County Central 67, Boyd County 58
EASTERN The Hawks led by two at intermission of the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament quarterfinals on Monday night at Floyd Central and outscored the Lions 40-33 in the second half to put it away.
Jaylan Rigdon scored 27 points for Pike County Central (8-4) to lead all scorers. Jaden Stewart netted 21 points.
Four Boyd County (11-3) players pitched in double figures. Griffin Taylor and Rhett Holbrook produced 13 points apiece and Cole Hicks and Jason Ellis each delivered 11.
The Hawks move on to the semifinals to take on host Floyd Central tonight.
Before Monday, Pike County Central and Boyd County had not met since comprehensive online KHSAA records became available in 1997-98.
PIKE CENTRAL 13 14 20 20 – 67
BOYD CO. 14 11 16 17 – 58
Pike County Central (67) – Rigdon 27, P. Compton 9, Stewart 21, Biliter 2, Crum 3, Owens 5, Adams, Reynolds. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Stewart 3, Rigdon 2, Crum). FT: 13-18. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (58) – Hicks 11, Spurlock 9, Ellis 11, Taylor 13, R. Holbrook 13, T. Holbrook 1, Martin. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (R. Holbrook 3, Hicks, Spurlock, Ellis). FT: 12-18. Fouls: 14.