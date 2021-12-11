SUMMIT Matched against the preseason third-ranked team in West Virginia’s largest classification on Friday night in the Boyd County Roundball Classic, host Boyd County took control early in a 60-35 win over George Washington.
The Lions’ Taylor Bartrum scored eight of her 14 points in the first quarter, and Audrey Biggs added six.
Boyd County (3-0) effectively clinched the win in the second and third quarters. The Lions led 33-14 at halftime and 49-22 after three.
In the third quarter, Jasmine Jordan scored six points, and Biggs had seven.
Biggs led Boyd County with 17 points. Bartrum had 14, and Jordan added 12.
Finley Lohan led George Washington with 12 points.
G. WASHINGTON 10 4 8 13 — 35
BOYD CO. 23 10 16 11 — 60
George Washington (35) — Lohan 13, Evans 11, Fore 2, Thomas 4, Smith 3, Washington 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Lohan 2, Evans 2, Smith). FT: 8-16. Fouls: 13.
Boyd County (60) — Bartrum 14, S. Stevens 2, Opell 2, Jordan 12, Neese 8, Biggs 17, Ray 5. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Neese 2, Bartrum, Biggs and Ray). FT: 3-6. Fouls: 12.
Russell 62, Raceland 32
RACELAND The visiting Red Devils connected on 12 3-pointers in 22 attempts for their second decisive victory over the Rams in as many Friday nights.
Shaelyn Steele scored 16 points, draining four triples, and Hannah Sanders added 10 for Russell (5-1, 2-0 63rd District seeding). Eleven Red Devils got in the scoring column, as did eight Rams.
Nim Maynard paced Raceland (0-5, 0-2 district seeding) with nine points. Emma Broughton added seven.
Russell led 22-10 after one quarter but Raceland settled in in the second frame, keeping it within 32-17 at the break. The Red Devils came out of the locker room on a 24-6 third-quarter tear to stretch the margin.
RUSSELL 22 10 24 6 — 62
RACELAND 10 7 6 9 — 32
Russell (62) — Steele 16, Sanders 10, Darnell 8, Quinn 7, Oborne 4, J. Atkins 4, Allen 3, Jachimczuk 3, M. Atkins 2, L. Smith 2, B. Smith 3, Boyd, Fitzpatrick, Howard, Fleming. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Steele 4, Sanders 2, Darnell 2, Quinn, Jachimczuk, Allen, B. Smith). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 11.
Raceland (32) — Maynard 9, Broughton 7, Mackie 5, Gartin 4, Boggs 2, Lacks 2, Burney 2, Thomas 1, Picklesimer, Hapney. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Broughton, Mackie, Maynard). FT: 7-12. Fouls: 6.
BOYS
Raceland 67, Morgan County 36
WEST LIBERTY The visiting Rams built a 19-4 lead after one quarter and a 35-12 edge at intermission en route to a convincing win on Friday night.
Landyn Newman scored 17 points, connecting on three 3-pointers, and Connor Thacker totaled 10 — seven in the fourth quarter — for Raceland (3-2).
All 11 Rams who dressed cracked the scoring column.
Logan Spencer paced the Cougars (1-4) with 17 points — 11 in the second half.
Morgan County was 5 for 16 at the foul line.
RACELAND 19 16 18 14 — 67
MORGAN CO. 4 8 12 12 — 36
Raceland (67) — Floyd 5, Topping 5, Newman 17, Perkins 3, Gauze 7, Jackson 1, Gallion 4, Lane 4, Wallace 5, Thacker 10, Farley 6. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Newman 3, Thacker 2, Floyd, Topping, Perkins). FT: 15-21. Fouls: 14.
Morgan County (36) — Salyer 2, Dagnan 3, Wright 3, Hoskins 4, Trusty 5, Spencer 17, Lewis 2, Lindon. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Trusty). FT: 5-16.
Elliott County 67, Fairview 49
WESTWOOD Leading by six points at intermission, the visiting Lions doubled that margin in the third frame to pull away on Friday night at George Cooke Memorial Gym.
Gatlin Griffith totaled 22 points and twin Eli Griffith netted 12 for Elliott County (3-1). Cameron Adams chipped in 14 points and Nathaniel Buckner produced 12.
Jaxon Manning scored 24 points to lead all scorers for the Eagles (1-4). Steven “Bubba” Day tallied 15, sinking Fairview’s only two 3-pointers.
The teams combined to go 24 for 30 at the foul line.
ELLIOTT CO. 18 17 19 13 — 67
FAIRVIEW 13 16 13 8 — 49
Elliott County (67) — E. Griffith 12, Adams 14, Whitley 7, G. Griffith 22, Buckner 12. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (G. Griffith 2, E. Griffith, Whitley). FT: 13-16. Fouls: 14.
Fairview (49) — T. Johnson 4, Manning 24, Caldwell 4, Day 15, J. Harper 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Day 2). FT: 11-14. Fouls: 17.