DANVILLE Boyd County dropped a pair of contests against top-20 teams in the Tylar Missbach Memorial Showcase at Boyle County on Saturday.
The Lions first fell to the host Rebels, 11-1, in five innings.
Jaycie Goad went deep for the Lions' lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
Courtney Sandy had three hits for No. 16 Boyle County (16-9). Kennedy Qualls, Summer Ray, Kayleigh White and Ella Coffey produced two knocks apiece for the Rebels.
White went the distance in the circle for Boyle County and limited the Lions to two hits.
Kylie Thompson took the decision for Boyd County.
BOYD CO. 000 10 -- 1 2 3
BOYLE CO. 500 33 -- 11 12 2
Thompson, Sharp (4) and Kouns; White and Cheek. W -- White. L -- Thompson. 2B -- Ke. Qualls (Boyle), Tipton (Boyle), White (Boyle). HR -- Goad (Boyd).
Greenwood 5, Boyd County 0
The Lions hung within 1-0 of the fifth-ranked Gators through four and a half frames before Greenwood blew up for four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Caitlin Oliver, Cali Huff and Lily Travis came up with two hits each for Greenwood (24-3).
Kayden Murray pitched a shutout for the Gators.
Sara Bays was saddled with the setback for Boyd County (17-8).
BOYD CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 4 2
GREENWOOD 100 040 X -- 5 10 2
Bays and Kouns; K. Murray and Smith. W -- K. Murray. L -- Bays. 3B -- Travis (G).