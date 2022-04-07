MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. Boyd County scored nine runs in the first four innings of its beach-trip finale on Thursday and had enough cushion to withstand a five-run fourth frame from North Bullitt to put away a 9-7 victory in the Cal Ripken Experience.
Alex Blanton, Jaycie Goad, Sara Bays, Myla Hamilton, Emily Shivel and Brooklyn Clevenger had two hits apiece for the Lions (11-1), who won four of their five games down south.
Kylie Thompson picked up the win in the circle. Haeleigh Sharp worked four frames of scoreless relief for a save.
Kasey Cross took the decision for the Eagles (2-10).
BOYD CO. 206 100 0 — 9 14 2
N. BULLITT 002 500 0 — 7 6 3
Thompson, Sharp (4) and Kouns; Cross, Coy and Pearce. W — Thompson. L — Cross. 2B — Blanton (BC), Goad (BC), Coy (NB).
BASEBALL
Greenup County 2, Westfield (Va.) 1
VERO BEACH, Fla. The Musketeers scored two runs in the fourth inning on Thursday and Christian Wireman made that stand up in a complete-game five-hit victory.
Wireman and Cam Carroll each had two hits for Greenup County (9-3).
Wireman fannd 11 Bulldogs and walked two.
Sam Marco and Jason Cheifetz each had two hits for Westfield.
GREENUP CO. 000 200 0 — 2 7 0
WESTFIELD 000 001 0 — 1 5 3
Wireman and Bays; Day, Mitchell (6) and Mitchell. W — Wireman. L — Day. 2B — Wireman (GC).
Fairland 6, Ashland 3
ASHLAND Trailing 2-0 through one frame, the visiting Dragons tied the game in the second and rattled off four runs in the third to go ahead for good.
Ethan Wall and Blaze Perry each had two hits for Fairland. Wall also scored twice and had two RBIs.
Tyler Sammons went six innings and fanned seven Tomcats. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks. Blake Trevathan pitched a perfect inning for the save.
Brady Marushi went 3 for 3 for the Tomcats (4-8). Ryan Brown took the decision, working three innings.
FAIRLAND 024 000 0 — 6 8 1
ASHLAND 200 100 0 — 3 3 4
Sammons, Trevathan (7) and Cummings; Brown, Edens (4) and Marushi. W — Sammons. L — Brown. Sv — Trevathan. 2B — Lykins (F). 3B — Perry (F).