MOUNT STERLING Two wins, one trophy.
Boyd County went 2-0 on Thursday. After knocking off Madison Southern, 72-50, earlier in the day, the Lions had enough left to get past host Montgomery County, 61-53, in the championship game of the Gateway Holiday Classic.
Emilee Neese scored 17 points, Jasmine Jordan chipped in 13 and Sophie Stevens dropped in 10 for Boyd County (7-1), which won its sixth straight outing.
Hayden Barrier pitched in 31 points and knocked down six 3-pointers for the Indians (8-3).
Montgomery County was also playing its second game of the day, having topped Lewis County, 67-33, earlier Thursday.
The Indians led 23-15 after one quarter, but the Lions outscored them 46-30 the rest of the way.
Montgomery County was 10 for 13 at the foul line, while Boyd County converted 17 of its 28 charity tosses.
BOYD CO. 15 14 15 17 – 61
MONTGOMERY 23 7 10 13 – 53
Boyd County (61) – J. Ray 5, Bartrum 8, S. Stevens 10, Opell 4, Jordan 13, Neese 17, Hamilton 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (S. Stevens 2, J. Ray, Neese). FT: 17-28. Fouls: 17.
Montgomery County (53) – Dillon 9, Oney 4, Purvis 4, Barrier 31, Harris 5. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Barrier 6, Dillon 3). FT: 10-13. Fouls: 23.
Grant County 49, Paintsville 35
GATLINBURG, Tenn. The Braves clambered out to a 19-11 lead through one frame on Thursday and were on their way to victory in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Dakota Rowe scored 16 points to pace Grant County (9-2), which won its sixth straight game.
Jada Cummins chipped in 13 points and Emily Naranjo tallied 12.
Emilea Preece totaled 15 points for the Tigers (5-2). Kylie Kinner netted 13 for Paintsville, which made eight of nine foul shots.
GRANT CO. 19 6 10 14 – 49
PAINTSVILLE 11 10 8 6 – 35
Grant County (49) – Rowe 16, Barnes 2, Day 2, Naranjo 12, Cummins 13, Scroggins 4, S. Russell, Ginn, Wilcoxen. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Cummins 2, Rowe, Naranjo). FT: 12-18. Fouls: 13.
Paintsville (35) – Helton 2, Kinner 13, Vannoy 5, Preece 15, Keeton, Mulcahy, S. Music, Howard, Blankenship. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Kinner 3, Vannoy, Preece). FT: 8-9. Fouls: 17.