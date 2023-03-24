SANDY HOOK Sara Bays couldn't keep the ball inside the field on Thursday night. The Boyd County senior parked three home runs over the wall as the Lions from Cannonsburg belted Elliott County, 20-1.
Bays was 4 of 5 at the plate. She also had a double and knocked in nine runs, which set a single-game 16th Region record, according to the KHSAA, during her offensive display on the road.
Boyd County (5-0) scored 10 runs the first two innings and added seven more in its final at-bat to close the contest with a mercy rule.
Gracie Gilbert posted two hits, including a triple, and collected two RBIs. Elyn Simpkins had three hits and three RBIs. Makenna Mulhearn drove in two runs.
Savannah Henderson scored four times. Jaycie Goad, Kyli Kouns and Bays tallied three runs.
Hanah McDaniel recorded two hits for Elliott County (2-4). Haeleigh Sharp picked up the win in the circle for Boyd County.
BOYD CO. 643 07 -- 20 16 0
ELLIOTT CO. 100 00 -- 1 5 5
Sharp, Thompson (4) and Kouns, Justice. Whitley and Offill W--Sharp. L--Whitley. 2B--Bays (BC, McDaniels (EC). 3B--Gilbert (BC). HR--Bays 3 (BC).