CHARLESTON Chalk up win No. 501 for Boyd County coach Pete Fraley and consecutive victories in Charleston for the Lions.
After defeating Capital on Wednesday night, Boyd County dispatching George Washington, 62-41, behind 30 points from Audrey Biggs.
Jasmine Jordan posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Lions (7-3).
Taylor Bartrum added eight and Emilee Neese supplied seven.
Finlay Lohan guided the Patriots with 25 points.
BOYD CO. 21 17 17 7 — 62
G. WASH. 10 8 10 13 — 41
Boyd County (62)—Bartrum 8, Jordan 12, Neese 7, Biggs 30, Stewart, Ray, M. Stevens, S. Stevens 2, Opell, Moore 3, Ramey, Hamilton. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Neese, Moore, Biggs 3) FT: 5-8. Fouls: 12.
George Washington (41)—Fore 5, Lohan 25, Smith, Thomas 2, Evans 7, Frazier 2, Edstrom, Watson, Kelley, M. Smith, Washington. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Fore, Lohan 6) FT: 8-13. Fouls: 10.
Montgomery Co. 69
Ashland 66
MOUNT STERLING Montgomery County outscored visiting Ashland, 25-16, in a decisive fourth quarter to defeat the Kittens in the Gateway Holiday Classic on Thursday night.
Ashland (6-1) suffered its first loss of the season. Kenleigh Woods led the Kittens in scoring with 24 points. Ella Sellars hit a pair from downtown and finished with 17 points. Jaidyn Gulley added 11.
The Indians received a game-high 34 points from Hayden Berrier.
Ashland hosts Fairview on Monday.
ASHLAND 14 15 21 16 — 66
MONTGOMERY CO. 15 17 12 25 — 69
Ashland (66)—Martin 6, Sellars 17, Gulley 11, Woods 24, L. Wallenfelsz 4, C. Wallenfelsz 4. 3-Pt FGs: 5 (Sellars 2, Gulley, Woods, L. Wallenfelsz) FT: 12-18. Fouls: 25.
Montgomery County (69)—Dillon 8, Oney 10, Purvis 2, Berrier 34, Parker, Routt 2, Conley 2, Bromagen 1, Warner 4. 3-Pt. FGs: 1 (Berrier) FT: 19-31. Fouls: 17.
BOYS
Coal Grove 60
Fairview 37
WESTWOOD Coal Grove jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and never looked back to defeat Fairview on Wednesday night.
Jaxon Manning reached double figures for the Eagles with 18 points. Tanner Johnson netted nine points.
Fairview (4-10) travels to Boyd County on Jan. 4.
C. GROVE 16 17 14 11 — 60
FAIRVIEW 6 12 10 9 — 37
Coal Grove (60)—Hankins 7, Mullins 4, Dillion 6, Johnson 14, Kingery 18, Davis 7, Horn 2, Frazier. 3-Pt FGs: 2 (Davis, Johnson) FT: 4-10. Fouls:12.
Fairview (37)—Johnson 9, Smith 5, Caldwell, Day 1, Mitchell, Manning 18, Muncy 2, J. Harper, Terry, C. Harper, Sparks, Reihs 2, Mervilus. 3-Pt FGs: 1 (Manning) FT: 8-15. Fouls: 10.