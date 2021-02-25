BELFRY Visiting Paintsville played Belfry dead even in the second half on Thursday night, but the Lady Pirates made an eight-point halftime edge stand up in a 49-41 victory.
Emilea Preece pitched in a game-high 17 points for the Lady Tigers (9-5), whose seven-game winning streak concluded. They hadn’t lost since Jan. 15.
Kyera Thornsbury scored 16 points and Kyra Justice dropped in 14 for Belfry (14-5), which converted nine 3-pointers to Paintsville’s two triples.
The Lady Pirates won despite a 2-for-8 showing at the foul line. Paintsville was 9 for 17 on charity tosses.
It was the teams’ second meeting of the season. Belfry beat Paintsville, 53-39, in both teams’ opener on Jan. 4.
PAINTSVILLE 10 7 16 8 — 41
BELFRY 14 11 16 8 — 49
Paintsville (41) — Helton 2, Chirico 2, Maynard 2, Mulcahy 5, Hannah 6, Curnutte 7, Preece 17. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Mulcahy, Preece). FT: 9-17. Fouls: 9.
Belfry (49) — Justice 14, Varney 5, Fletcher 9, Phillips 3, Ky. Thornsbury 16, Sparks 2. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Fletcher 3, Justice 2, Ky. Thornsbury 2, Varney, Phillips). FT: 2-8. Fouls: 14.
MONDAY
Lewis County 63, Raceland 39
VANCEBURG The host Lady Lions led by 10 through three frames on Monday night and put it away with a 19-5 edge in the fourth quarter.
Liv Campbell scored 15 points, Cheyenne D’Souza netted 13 and Alanna Puente dropped in 10 for Lewis County (9-3 after a 45-44 loss to Montgomery County on Wednesday).
Kierston Smith led all scorers with 21 points for the Lady Rams (4-7 going into Thursday’s game at East Carter).
The windfall included Smith’s 1,000th career point on a third-quarter 3-pointer.
Lewis County completed 63rd District seeding play at 4-2 and secured the No. 2 seed in the district tournament. Raceland is 0-4 in seeding games.
RACELAND 4 17 13 5 — 39
LEWIS CO. 15 12 17 19 — 63
Raceland (39) — Smith 21, Picklesimer 7, Hapney 4, Maynard 9, Collins, Hackworth, Boggs, Mackie, Stacy, Gartin, Broughton, Moore, Thomas, Lacks. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Smith 3, Picklesimer, Maynard). FT: 2-2. Fouls: 13.
Lewis County (63) — Johnson 4, Adams 2, Weddington 9, Puente 10, Evans 4, D’Souza 13, Campbell 15, Highfield 6. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Puente 2, Willis 2, Johnson, Campbell). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 6.
BOYS
Phelps 67, Fairview 64
WESTWOOD Trailing by one possession in the final minute, Fairview got three cracks on two trips at a tie but couldn’t get them to go down on Thursday night.
Jaxon Manning scored 31 points to pace the Eagles (4-13). He totaled 22 of them in the second half, including four 3-pointers after intermission.
Steven Day and Dayton Tucker each added 10 points for Fairview.
Mason Prater pitched in 19 points by draining five 3-pointers for the Hornets (2-13), who won for the first time since Jan. 21 in ending a six-game slide that included a forfeit.
Jaeshon Nugent scored 15 points, Keandre Galaurb-Jackson produced 12 and Eric Daniels netted 11 for Phelps.
The teams combined to convert 25 of their 30 free-throw attempts.
PHELPS 14 17 20 16 — 67
FAIRVIEW 14 12 21 17 — 64
Phelps (67) — Nugent 15, Galaurb-Jackson 12, Daniels 11, Prater 19, Dotson 2, Wells 4, Flemings 4. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Prater 5, Daniels 2, Flemings). FT: 11-14. Fouls: 14.
Fairview (64) — Day 10, Caldwell 7, Mitchell 2, Manning 31, Tucker 10, Shannon 2, Adams 2. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Manning 4, Tucker 2). FT: 14-16. Fouls: 14.