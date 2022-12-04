GRAYSON It was a finish fitting of March.
Evan Goodman dropped in a 3-pointer in the final seconds to boost East Carter ahead of Bath County by one point with just seconds remaining in the first round of the Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament on Saturday night.
Northeastern Kentucky coaches’ selection for the area’s top player in preseason polling hadn’t had his say yet, though.
The Wildcats’ Zack Otis produced a trey of his own at the horn to lift Bath County over the Raiders, 61-59.
The Wildcats (2-0) rallied from a 12-point deficit entering the fourth frame to advance to the EKC semifinals against Lewis County on Tuesday night at West Carter.
Goodman scored 37 points to lead all scorers for East Carter (1-1). Otis checked in with 36.
Great Crossing 78, Ashland 73
GEORGETOWN The visiting Tomcats owned the second quarter in each half on Saturday night, but that wasn’t enough to make up for tough beginnings to both halves in the Jersey Mike’s Classic.
Ashland outscored the Warhawks 27-19 in the fourth frame and 19-10 in the second. Great Crossing, however, out-pointed the Tomcats 26-17 in the first period and 23-10 in the third, which was enough to hold off Ashland’s charge.
Zander Carter scored 28 points to pace Ashland (1-1). Tucker Conway checked in with 19, connecting on five 3-pointers, and Rheyce Deboard netted 11.
Malachi Moreno led all scorers with 29 points for the Warhawks (2-1). Junius Burrell dropped in 13 and Gage Richardson produced 12.
ASHLAND 17 19 10 27 – 73
G. CROSSING 26 10 23 19 – 78
Ashland (73) – Carter 28, C. Davis 2, Conway 19, Deboard 11, Adkins 9, T. Davis 4, Lalonde, Lyons, Jennings, Strader, Freize. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Conway 5, Carter 3, Adkins). FT: 8-11. Fouls: 19.
Great Crossing (78) – Dawson 8, Richardson 12, Martin 6, Godfrey 4, Moreno 29, Blunt 6, Burrell 13. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Richardson 4, Blunt 2, Burrell). FT: 11-20. Fouls: 8.
Lewis County 54, Paintsville 48
VANCEBURG The host Lions came back from a 20-12 deficit after one quarter to tie the game through three frames, then outscored the Tigers by a bucket in the final period to win by that margin on Saturday.
Andrew Collins scored 16 points and Drew Noble and Xavier Prater delivered 13 and 14 points, respectively, as part of double-doubles for Lewis County (1-1).
Connor Fugate netted 17 points for Paintsville (0-2) to pace all scorers.
The teams combined for 42 fouls and went collectively 32 for 54 from the foul line.
The teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 28 in Paintsville.
PAINTSVILLE 20 8 6 14 – 48
LEWIS CO. 12 14 12 16 – 54
Paintsville (48) – Lauffer 5, Kinner 9, Cole 2, James 5, Fugate 17, Woods 3, Ward 7, McDonald. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Kinner 3, Lauffer, James, Ward 2). FT: 17-26. Fouls: 23.
Lewis County (54) – Box 9, Noble 13, Collins 16, Prater 14, Brown 2, H. Gerike, McGlone, Tackett. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Box 2, Collins 3). FT: 15-28. Fouls: 19.
Fleming County 84, Fairview 59
FLEMINGSBURG The host Panthers opened up a 31-13 lead through one quarter and a 56-26 edge at intermission to cruise on Saturday.
Lucas Jolly scored 25 points for Fleming County (2-0). Isaac Frye netted 18 points and Adam Hargett produced 13.
Tanner Johnson dropped in 18 points for the Eagles (2-1). Izaac Johnson and Tamel Smith added 11 apiece.
Fairview was 14 for 15 at the foul line, while Fleming County converted 10 of its 15 tries.
FAIRVIEW 13 13 16 17 – 59
FLEMING CO. 31 25 20 8 – 84
Fairview (59) – T. Johnson 18, I. Johnson 11, Day 8, Ta. Smith 11, Spates-Olds 2, Hamilton 2, Kouns 7, Adams, Reihs, Turner, Cummings, Harper. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (T. Johnson 2, I. Johnson, Ta. Smith, Kouns). FT: 14-15. Fouls: 13.
Fleming County (84) – Jolly 25, Hickerson 9, Hargett 13, Frye 18, Roberts 4, James 3, Faris 2, Knarr 2, P. Cropper 2, Kielman 2, Ishmael 4, Applegate. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Hargett 2, Hickerson, James). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 16.
Raceland 68, Pendleton County 53
RACELAND The host Rams pulled away from a one-point lead through one quarter with a 38-24 bulge in the middle two frames in their season opener at Raceland-Worthington Middle School on Saturday.
Christian Large scored 21 points, Holden Topping netted 13 and Jacob Gauze dropped in 12 for Raceland (1-0).
Alex Beyst and Ethan Verst totaled 12 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (1-2). Austin Kirsch supplied 11.
The Rams connected on 12 of 14 foul shots, while Pendleton County went 14 for 24.
PENDLETON CO. 10 13 11 19 – 53
RACELAND 11 20 18 19 – 68
Pendleton County (68) – Jack 3, Beyst 12, Aa. Kirsch 1, Merrill 5, Verst 12, Au. Kirsch 11, Neltner 9, Redden, Pugh, Gregg, Mosely, Beebe. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Jack, Beyst, Merrill, Verst, Neltner). FT: 14-24. Fouls: 17.
Raceland (68) – Topping 13, Large 21, Arnett 7, Thacker 9, Gauze 12, Waller 6, Ison, Burton, Douglas, Gwinn, Caines, Welch, Westfall. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Large 3, Thacker). FT: 12-14. Fouls: 22.
FROM FRIDAY
Rose Hill Christian 73, Robertson County 66
ASHLAND The host Royals outscored the Black Devils 46-18 in the middle two quarters to get a comfortable lead on Friday night – big enough to withstand Robertson County’s 29-8 run in the final frame.
Christian Blevins pitched in 29 points for Rose Hill (1-1), knocking down four treys. John VanHoose contributed 12 points.
Jacob Burden dropped in 27 points for the Black Devils (0-3 after a 69-38 loss to Berea on Saturday).
Hunter Earlywine added 13.
The teams are slated to meet again Jan. 14 in Mount Olivet.
ROBERTSON CO. 19 9 9 29 – 66
ROSE HILL 19 24 22 8 – 73
Robertson County (66) – Sweet 6, Turner 4, Burden 27, Craig 9, Bussell 6, Earlywine 13, Gray, Allen, Whalen. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Sweet 2, Burden 2, Turner, Bussell, Earlywine). FT: 14-30. Fouls: 19.
Rose Hill Christian (73) – C. Blevins 29, Rucker 9, Wilburn 7, Tyler 2, C. Hensley 9, VanHoose 12, Barber 3, Stephens 2, All. Boss. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (C. Blevins 4, Wilburn, C. Hensley 2, Barber). FT: 15-26. Fouls: 28.
GIRLS
Pikeville 56, Ashland 49
PIKEVILLE The visiting Kittens led the defending 15th Region Tournament champions 18-7 through one frame, and used a 17-9 burst in the third quarter to take a lead to the fourth quarter.
But the Panthers won the final period 18-8 to claim victory on Saturday.
Gabby Karle scored 15 points, dropping in four triples, to pace Ashland (1-1). Jaidyn Gulley netted 13 points and Ella Sellars produced 12.
Leighan Jackson and Trinity Rowe notched 14 points each for Pikeville (1-0). Rowe connected on three treys.
Ashland was 7 for 17 at the foul line.
ASHLAND 18 6 17 8 – 49
PIKEVILLE 7 22 9 18 – 56
Ashland (49) – Sellars 12, J. Gulley 13, Woods 6, A. Gulley 3, Karle 15, Rogers, Duckwyler, DeLaney. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Karle 4, Sellars 3, J. Gulley). FT: 7-17. Fouls: 15.
Pikeville (56) – Rowe 14, Thornbury 7, Whited 5, Theiss 4, Jackson 14, Sparks 8, Hall 1, Alvin 3, Kidd. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Rowe 3, Thornbury). FT: 11-17. Fouls: 18.