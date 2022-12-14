OWINGSVILLE Just call them the Cardiac Cats.
Host Bath County came up with its third dramatic comeback in five games this season on Tuesday night, rallying from a nine-point hole to Fleming County through three quarters to force overtime before pulling out a 90-89 decision in 61st District seeding.
Zack Otis scored 34 points to pace four Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 district seeding) in double figures. Montana Brashear pitched in 21 points, Taylan Sorrell netted 18 and Jayce Smith dropped in 11.
Brashear also cleaned the glass 14 times as part of a monster night. He and Sorrell each hit three treys.
Seth Hickerson scored 33 points to lead the Panthers (5-2, 1-1 district seeding), who dropped their second straight road rivalry outing after winning their first five games. Fleming County lost at Mason County, 92-63, on Saturday.
Adam Hargett notched 26 points and Lucas Jolly dropped in 15 for the Panthers. Isaac Frye collected 10 rebounds.
Bath County went 14 for 18 (77.8%) from the foul line, while Fleming County was 17 for 26 (65.4%) at the charity stripe.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again Jan. 17 in Flemingsburg.
FLEMING CO. 30 19 14 14 12 — 89
BATH CO. 19 19 16 23 13 — 90
Fleming County (89) — Jolly 15, Hickerson 33, Hargett 26, Frye 7, Faris 8, Roberts, James, Knarr. 3-Pt. FG: 14 (Hickerson 6, Hargett 4, Faris 2, Jolly, Frye). FT: 17-26. Fouls: 15.
Bath County (90) — Brashear 21, Otis 34, Smith 11, Sorrell 18, Nzungize 6, Brown, McCarty, B. Roussos. 3-Pt. FG: 8 (Brashear 3, Sorrell 3, Otis, Smith). FT: 14-18. Fouls: 19.