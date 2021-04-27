ASHLAND Ashland’s pitcher allowed just one hit to Fairview for the second straight day on Tuesday.
The host Tomcats had considerably more hits — and runs — than they tallied a day earlier against Fairview.
Ashland’s Nick Jividen allowed one hit over five scoreless frames and Jack Heineman drove in four runs to pace the Tomcats past the Eagles, 14-0, at Alumni Field.
Jividen and Eli Miller each had two hits for Ashland (6-7, 4-2 64th District seeding), which clinched the No. 2 seed in the 64th District Tournament with the win.
Miller drove in three runs and Carson Johnson knocked in a pair.
Jividen struck out seven Eagles and walked two.
Jacob Claar had the lone hit for Fairview (9-8, 1-3 district seeding), who had played Ashland within 1-0 despite getting only one hit on Monday in Westwood.
Cameron Harper took the decision for the Eagles, working into the third inning.
FAIRVIEW 000 00 — 0 1 3
ASHLAND 065 3X — 14 9 1
Jividen and Mullins, Flowers; C. Harper, Bradley (3) and McDowell. W — Jividen. L — C. Harper. 2B — Miller (A).