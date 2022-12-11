LONDON Danville took advantage of Paintsville’s foul troubles to pull away for a 74-56 victory in the Tim Short Showcase at South Laurel on Saturday night.
Each team committed 21 fouls and shot a combined 56 free throw attempts.
The Admirals placed three players in double figures. Sami Gooch connected on six from downtown and tallied 22 points.
Love Mays collected 25 points for Danville (2-1) and Desiree Tandy added 15.
Kylie Kinner splashed in five triples on her way to a team-high 24 points for Paintsville (2-1). Kali Mulcahy and Emilea Preece each ended the game with eight points.
PAINTSVILLE 18 15 11 12 — 56
DANVILLE 18 13 22 21 — 74
Paintsville (56) — Helton 7, Kinner 24, Vannoy 3, Mulcahy 8, Preece 8, Keeton 6. 3-Pt FGs: 10 (Helton, Kinner 5, Vannoy, Mulcahy 2, Keeton) FT: 24-32. Fouls: 21.
Danville (74) — Mays 25, Tandy 15, Bottom 22, Gooche 3, Doneghy, Turner 3, Jackson 2, Caldwell 4. 3-Pt. FGs: 8 (Mays 2, Bottom 6) FT: 14-24. Fouls: 21.
FRIDAY
Dixie Heights 60
Boyd County 57
SUMMIT Boyd County overcame an 11-point halftime defict to take a fourth-quarter lead against Dixie Heights on Friday night.
The Lions fought back to collect a 49-46 advantage midway throught the fourth quarter.
Ella Steczynski gave a command performance from beyond the arc and hit a pivotal corner 3 for the Colonels with two minutes remaining. The visitors hit their free throws down the stretch to capture a win on the opening night of the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Dixie Heights (4-2) was 11-11 for the charity stripe. Sammy Berman hit all nine of her attempts, including seven in the final frame. She finished with a game-high 28 points. Steczynski added 12 and Reese Smith chipped in 11.
Jasmine Jordan had 27 points to lead Boyd County (2-1). Taylor Bartrum recorded 13 points and Emilee Neese posted nine and two 3s.
D. HEIGHTS 11 20 15 14 — 60
BOYD CO. 12 8 20 17 — 57
Dixie Heights (60) — Steczynski 12, Pelfrey, Brooks 5, Berman 28, Smith 11, Elkins 2, Crawford, Thelan. 3-Pt. FGs: 9 (Steczynski 4, Brooks, Berman 3, Smith) FT: 11-11. Fouls: 15.
Boyd County (57) — Bartrum 13, S. Stevens, Jordan 27, Neese 9, Moore, Ray 3, Opell 3, Hamilton 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Jordan, Neese 2, Ray) FT: 11-15. Fouls: 13.